Global Disposable Face Masks Markets, 2023-2030 - Rapid Industrialization and Health Awareness Spurs Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Face Masks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Protective Masks, Dust Masks, Non-woven Masks), By Application (Industrial, Personal), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable face masks market size is expected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030

The COVID-19 pandemic, rapid industrialization, rising pollution levels, and growing awareness among users regarding health protection are the factors expected to propel the need for disposable face protectors over the projected period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the prominent regional markets owing to the growing industrial sector in emerging economies including China and India. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives to protect the health of the working and non-working classes in the above-mentioned countries are driving the product demand in the near future.



Moreover, the increase in air pollution, fast-paced growth of the healthcare industry, large consumer base, increasing consumer consciousness, and the growing presence of a number of disposable face mask manufacturers in the region are driving the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the implementation of various safety norms for workers' safety in developed economies including the U.S. and Germany is expected to remain a key trend in the market.



The industry is highly competitive in terms of product variation and pricing. Key players are focusing on inventing disposable masks that will enable users with better ventilation, filtration, water-proof, and other benefits. Rising consumer demand for innovative, high filtration efficiency, and application-specific masks is expected to open new opportunities for the key players over the next few years.

The introduction of special respiratory disposable masks is a key trend in the market, enabling manufacturers to customize the products accordingly to meet customer specifications.



Disposable Face Masks Market Report Highlights

The protective mask segment is expected to expand at a significant pace from 2023 to 2030 owing to rapid industrialization and increasing initiatives to protect health on a global level

The industrial application segment is expected to garner a huge market share owing to stringent regulations regarding worker safety, particularly in the healthcare industry

Growth of the Asia Pacific segment is backed by increased awareness regarding health and personal hygiene, along with rising spending on healthcare facilities

Product innovations, along with the establishment of strategic business partnerships with the distributors, are expected to remain favorable factors for market growth over the next few years

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Disposable Face Masks Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Disposable Face Masks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Protective masks

5.3. Dust masks

5.4. Non-woven masks



Chapter 6. Disposable Face Masks Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Industrial

6.3. Personal



Chapter 7. Disposable Face Masks Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



Chapter 8. Disposable Face Masks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2022



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Uvex group

Kowa American Corporation

SAS Safety Corp.

The Gerson Companies, Inc.

DACH

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD.

