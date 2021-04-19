Global Disposable Gloves Market Analysis Report 2021

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Powdered, Powder-free), by Material (Polyethylene, Natural Rubber, Nitrile), by End-use (Medical & Healthcare, Non-medical), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable gloves market size is projected to reach USD 14.87 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2028

The rising cases of Covid-19, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, are projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves.



The global pandemic boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. The manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.



The rising awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies, is also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements, coupled with the growing product demand in medical operations, are anticipated to complement market growth.



Distributors play a vital role in the global market as the product manufacturers are dependent on them for product distribution. Globalization and consolidation of manufacturers are anticipated to have a significant impact on the distributors, which is projected to compel them to broaden their horizons and look beyond the traditional boundaries.



Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights

The nitrile material segment is estimated to account for the highest revenue share growing at the fastest CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these materials in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors.

The powder-free product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of over 72% in 2020 on account of increased preference for powder-free gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing.

The product penetration in the medical industry accounted for 78% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants.

The market in India is likely to register a significant CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

is likely to register a significant CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India , as a result of rising expenditure by the public & private players & disposable incomes, and the outbreak of Covid-19.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Disposable gloves Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Disposable gloves Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves Market



Chapter 5. Disposable gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Disposable gloves Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Natural Rubber

5.3. Nitrile

5.4. Vinyl

5.5. Neoprene

5.6. Polypropylene

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Disposable gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Disposable gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Powdered

6.3. Powder-free



Chapter 7. Disposable gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Disposable gloves Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Medical & Healthcare

7.3. Non-Medical



Chapter 8. Disposable gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2. Disposable gloves Market: Regional movement analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Participant Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.5. List Of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company overview

10.2. Financial performance

10.3. Product benchmarking

10.4. Strategic initiatives

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

The Glove Company

Superior Gloves

Mapa Professional

Adenna LLC

Mcr Safety

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed Usa, Inc.

Cardinal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq1is3



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

