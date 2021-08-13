FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 2883 Companies: 118 - Players covered include 3M Company; Besco Medical Limited; Gerson Co; Halyard Healthcare; Honeywell International Inc; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Kowa Company. Ltd; Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd; Medicom Group; Moldex-Metric; SAS Safety Corporation; Te Yin Company; Uvex Group and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks, Dust Masks); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online); End-Use (Hospital, Industrial, Personal) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Disposable Masks Market to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2026

Disposable masks provide a protective barrier between patients and surgical teams. They prevent germs transmission and reduce chances of being infected by contaminants present in the environment. Growth in the global market is being led by increasing pollution levels, growing awareness about protection of health among people, increasing industrialization and growing surgery numbers among others. Rise in pollution in countries worldwide is a major, long-term growth promoting factor for the market. Growing awareness among people with regard to individual health would also continuously promote market growth. Increasing industrialization and safety regulations for industries becoming more stringent across countries contributes to demand in the market. Another important growth promoting factor for the market is the rising cases of HAIs (hospital acquired infections). HAIs can be effectively prevented by using face masks.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented demand for these masks globally.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disposable Masks estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Surgical face masks are mainly used in healthcare settings and worn by health professionals during healthcare procedures. They are designed to prevent infections in patients and health professionals by providing protection from inhaling airborne bacteria and germs in the surrounding environment. Respirator Masks are able to prevent liquid droplets thus leading to reduced risk of virus transmission. Protective masks including N95 are widely used by healthcare professionals during medical procedures known to expose them to respiratory secretions of patients.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. A key factor driving growth in the US market is the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. Also, the presence of well-established healthcare and chemical industries would result in continuous demand growth for the masks in the region. Asian countries are anticipated to witness strong growth owing to the presence of large consumer base, increasing consumer awareness about personal hygiene, increase in air pollution, fast growing healthcare industry and a growing number of disposable mask manufacturers among others.

Dust Masks Segment to Reach $740.2 Million by 2026

Dust face masks are generally lightweight and are used to prevent inhalation of dust, paint mist, and other larger particles. Dust masks can be worn for short periods of time, offering temporary protection, while a few are designed for use through extended time period. In the global Dust Masks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$411.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$617.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$50.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

