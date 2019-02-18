Global Disposable Medical & Laboratory Gloves Demand to Increase 6.1% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for disposable medical and laboratory gloves is forecast to climb 6.1% per year to $11.4 billion in 2022. An expanding volume of surgical procedures, hospital and nursing home admissions, and outpatient episodes will support gains for these products, as will an increase in the volume of life science research investigations and clinical laboratory tests. A shift in preference for higher barrier, higher priced gloves among medical professionals will also boost demand. These and other trends are presented in Global Disposable Medical Supplies, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-disposable-medical-supplies-3694.htm

Surgical gloves will see the fastest rate of gains through 2022 for any disposable medical and laboratory glove type. Surgical gloves are generally composed of high-quality, high-priced materials, and they generate much greater demand per procedure than examination and laboratory gloves. Gains are also supported by the strengthening of healthcare infection prevention protocols throughout the world, which advocate double gloving and more frequent glove changes during patient operations.

Global demand for disposable medical supplies is forecast to expand 6.1% per year to over $314 billion in 2022. Growth in developed countries will reflect aging populations and evolving epidemiological trends – which will boost the amount of patient activity and medical product use – and greater adherence to infection prevention standards. In developing economies, demand will be supported by improvements to these countries' medical systems.

Global Disposable Medical Supplies (published 01/2019, 420 pages) is available for $6500 from The Freedonia Group. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/World-Medical-Disposables.html

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Healthcare & Life Sciences studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

