GLOBAL DISPOSABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

Disposable medical gloves are known to offer protection against various complicated activities that involve handling toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or scenarios involving unhygienic conditions.







The global market for disposable medical gloves is projected to escalate at a growth rate of 9.39% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 to generate revenue of $9,919 million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% and 7.47% by revenue & volume respectively between 2019 and 2027 to generate the volume of 268,004 billion pairs of gloves.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The increase in concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality alongside major development in technology and innovative studies are advancing the growth of the market. The expensive competition as well as allergic reactions upon the usage of medical gloves are the major factors that are hindering the disposable medical gloves market growth.

The global disposable medical gloves market is segmented types, forms and applications.The key players in the disposable medical gloves market face the potential threat of pricing from local manufacturers.



Allergic reactions, particularly allergy to certain gloves, are a crucial factor affecting the disposable medical gloves industry.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global disposable medical gloves market has been segmented on the basis of four major geographical regions, namely, the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of World. The disposable medical gloves market is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region, due to increased compliance and rise in awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the use of disposable gloves.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Top Glove Corporation BHD, Adventa Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Primus Gloves Private Limited, Ansell Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries BHD, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., and Dynarex Corporation are the major companies that are functioning in the global market.



