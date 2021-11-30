Global Disposable Surgical Devices Markets, 2021-2028 - Demand for Surgical Sealants and Glues & Pricing Pressures Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 The "Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable surgical devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, urological, and infectious disorders, is expected to drive the overall market. Chronic diseases are a global healthcare concern, with over half of the adult population in the U.S. suffering from them, resulting in over 75% of the total healthcare expenditure. Thus, a rise in infectious and chronic diseases is expected to create a significant demand for disposable surgical devices.



Cancer has become a significant healthcare burden and a leading cause of death across the globe. According to the WHO, almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. Estimates from the same source indicate that over 70% of cancer-related deaths typically occur in middle- and low-income countries. Thus, a steady rise in the number of curative, preventive, and diagnostic cancer surgeries has been observed globally, creating a high demand for disposable surgical equipment.



The growing number of road accidents is expected to augment the demand for disposable surgical instruments. According to the WHO, around 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year, creating a demand for surgeries. Such wounds are commonly managed using surgical sutures. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents is expected to positively impact demand for disposable surgical sutures and staplers.



The increasing government initiatives for the usage of disposable medical devices to avoid hospital-associated infections are expected to boost the usage of single-use devices. The growing number of surgical procedures is expected to increase the need for disposable surgical devices.



Disposable Surgical Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, surgical sutures and staplers held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increasing road accidents, leading to the adoption of wound closure surgeries. Electrosurgical devices are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usage of disposable electrosurgical devices in outpatient settings, such as ambulatory surgical centers

By application, general surgery held the largest share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for general surgeries to avoid the transmission of infection, which is increasing the need for disposable surgical devices

The plastic and reconstruction surgery application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growing number of plastic surgeries in various countries, such as the U.S., Brazil , and Mexico , is expected to propel the need for disposable surgical devices for the same

, and , is expected to propel the need for disposable surgical devices for the same North America held the largest share in 2020 on account of the high prevalence of chronic diseases in countries, like the U.S., and the growing adoption of disposable surgical devices in the region

held the largest share in 2020 on account of the high prevalence of chronic diseases in countries, like the U.S., and the growing adoption of disposable surgical devices in the region Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing road accidents in the region and the presence of a large patient pool seeking surgery

Disposable Surgical Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising number of road and other accidents

Rise in number of surgical procedures

Market restraint analysis

Demand for surgical sealants and glues

Pricing pressure

Industry challenges

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent market outlook

Related/ancillary market outlook

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Reimbursement framework

Disposable Surgical Devices Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

