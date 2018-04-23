Global Distillers Grains Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by Type, Source, and Livestock

The distillers' grains market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 14.95 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018.

The market is driven by distillers' grains being used as a favorable alternative to traditional feedstock and growth of the organized livestock sector. Lack of awareness in developing countries, fluctuating prices of grains and Ill-effects of excess consumption are the major restraints for the growth of this market.

The DDGS segment is estimated to dominate the market for distillers' grains in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Properties such as high protein content, energy, and highly digestible phosphorus content in DDGS are responsible for its growing use as a partial replacement for some more expensive traditional animal feed such as corn and soybean meal.

The distillers' grains market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the corn segment in 2018. The corn segment is mainly driven by the fact that this is the key grain used in ethanol production, resulting in an increasing supply of corn-based distillers' grains, as a by-product. Further, the high availability of phosphorus content in corn-based distillers' grains provides high energy and protein to livestock, and it is an economical alternative to other feed ingredients.

The North American market is estimated to be the largest in 2018. The market in North America is majorly driven by the high production and consumption of distillers' grains in the US market. Further growth can be attributed to the growing trade of distillers' grains from the US to Canada and Mexico, due to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). This agreement allows duty-free access to all products promoted by the United States Grains Council (USGC), which include distillers' grains.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increase in demand for animal-based products; growth of the regional population; the rise in disposable incomes; the rise in urbanization, especially in China, India, and Japan; and continuous modernization in the feed industry drive the distillers' grains market in Asia Pacific.

The key players in the distillers' grains market adopted mergers & acquisitions as their key growth strategy to increase their market share and profits. Expansions and investments accounted for the second most important form of growth strategy to be adopted by market players.



11 Company Profiles

11.1 ADM

11.2 Valero

11.3 Husky Energy

11.4 Green Plains Inc.

11.5 Bunge Limited

11.6 Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

11.7 Cropenergies AG

11.8 Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes)

11.9 Flint Hills Resources

11.10 Poet, LLC

11.11 Didion Milling Inc.

11.12 Greenfield Global



