Global Distributed and Single Point Fiber Optic Sensing Systems Market Sales 2016--2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Distributed and Single Point Fiber Optic Sensing Systems Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total distributed fibre optic sensor market that was projected (January 2017) to be $1,008 million in 2021 is now projected to be $821 million in 2021 reaching $1,033 in 2023.

The distributed fibre optic sensor market report has been expanded to cover single point sensors and extended to 2023. The distributed fibre optic sensor market stood at $651 million in 2014 with 49% associated with the oil and gas market segment. The overall market contracted through 2016 due to the fall in oil prices.



Modest recovery occurred in 2017 until late 2018. Then another oil price drop has impacted the market. By 2023, the forecast shows the oil and gas market segment will increase in value, but due to growth in other segments, it will decrease to 19% of the distributed fibre optic sensor market.



The point sensor market is dominated by the fibre optic gyroscope market segment which is very dependent upon government spending. From 2013-2015 reductions in government spending impacted the market. From 2016, an up-turn in government spending has had a positive effect on growth. As fibre optic sensors become more cost-effective and technology advances, the industrial and medical markets will expand for point fibre optic sensors.



The combined distributed and single point fibre optic sensor markets are projected to be over $1.3 billion in 2023 according to an updated and expanded market survey report conducted by the Photonic Sensor Consortium and published by the author.



The expanded report provides much greater detail for how the market is forecasted for specific technologies. Data is provided in graphic and tabular formats. The market is broken down for DTS, Bragg grating, DAS, interferometric and Brillouin scattering technologies in relation to the various market segment applications (oil and gas, military, homeland security, smart structures, etc.). In addition, the three dominant technologies (DTS, DAS, and Bragg gratings) show relative market share by the major suppliers.



Distributed fibre optic sensors are an enabling technology that creates smart systems in a variety of applications. The initial commercialization efforts focused on military applications. However, the need to function in harsh environments and the development of optical fibre technology that can survive in these applications has significantly impacted the oil and gas industry.



These smart sensing systems provide benefits throughout the life of a well from exploration to drilling and completion, production and reservoir management. There is no other technology that can provide critical process control information spatially throughout the well in real-time over long periods. Without smart well technology, fracking monitoring and analysis and applications like steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) would be very difficult to implement effectively. Fibre optic sensors are proven technology and applications are expanding over multiple markets.



In a manner similar to the distributed fibre optic sensor forecast, the point fibre optic sensor market is broken down by market segments and by specific technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Reason for Update



2. Photonic Sensor Consortium Background



3. Survey Overview

The last survey responses were from companies with sales of less than $5 million to companies with sales well more than $30 million

to companies with sales well more than Estimated sales growth in 2018

Projected annual sales growth in 2016 - 2023

Most companies use multiple technologies

The most prominent barrier to growth is the price of oil and the uncertainty of oil pricing the near-term future. Efficiencies are driving down the threshold price at which non-conventional wells can produce profitably.

Sensing system cost is the second leading barrier with competing technologies (non-fiber optic) identified as the third leading barrier.

Most companies address multiple market segments, but energy is the dominant market and its drop is having a significant negative impact related to outside investment

Most sensing companies indicated that distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) is having significant market penetration and is compatible with DTS systems using the same fiber optic cables

The internet of things (IoT) will have a positive impact on sensor technology and will impact both distributed and single point market applications

4. Sensor Forecast Methodology

Review and update existing forecast data base established from 2003 to 2018

Review each market segment and factor in survey and market intelligence for 2018 sales and growth beyond 2018

Survey input

Direct contact with suppliers and end-users

Track related market trends

Track government support and funding

Track legislation that may impact the industry

Track venture capital investment

Track industrial investment and acquisitions

Track oil and gas industry pricing and investment

Compare with forecasts for optical instrumentation and associated trends

5. Sensor Forecast Coverage



6. The forecast covers distributed fibre optic sensing systems including sensor elements, fibre optic cables, interrogators and software. It does not include installation. The markets covered are defined below:

Worldwide market excluding China

Market segments covered

Oil & gas seismic

Oil & gas in-well

Oil & gas pipelines

Wind energy turbines

Geothermal

Utility power lines

Military - hydrophone

Military - security

Military - shipboard/avionic

Homeland security - intrusion/chemical

Infrastructure

Industrial process control

7. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Forecast

Comparison of January 2017 and December 2018 Forecasts for Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors

and Forecasts for Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Distributed Fiber Optic Market Update (Comparing Relative Market Segment Growth)

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market (Excluding Oil and Gas)

8. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market by Technologies

DTS Market

DTS Market by Segment

Estimated DTS Market Share 2018

Bragg Grating Market

Bragg Grating Market by Segment

Estimated Bragg Grating Market Share 2018

9. DAS Market

DAS Market by Segment

Estimated DAS Market Share 2018

10. Interferometric Sensor Market

Interferometric Market by Segment

11. Brillouin Scattering Sensor Market

Brillouin Scattering Market Segment

12. Single Point Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast

Fibre Optic Point Sensor Market

Medical Point Sensor Market by Technology

Industrial Point Sensor Market by Technology

Distributed & Point Fiber Optic Sensor Market

13. What Happened to the Market?

Oil & Gas

Wind Turbines

Smart Grid

Smart infrastructure

Military

Homeland Security

Industrial

14. Summary and Conclusions



15. Several factors have impacted the distributed fibre optic sensor market growth.

On the positive side

On the negative side

16. Profiles of Select Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Companies

AP Sensing

Baker Hughes

CGGVeritas

4DSP

FAZ Technologies

FBGS

Fiber SenSys

Fibersonics

FISO Technologies

Fotech

Halliburton

IFOS

Intelligent Optical Systems

IXBlue

LIOS Technology

Luna

Micron Optics

Moog (Insensys)

Northrop Grumman

NP Photonics

Opsens

Optasense (QinetiQ)

Optiphase

OZ Optics

Petrospec Engineering

PGS

QinetiQ

Schlumberger

Sensornet

Silixa

Smartec (Roctest Group)

Smart Fibre

TGS

Weatherford

Welldog

US Seismic Systems, Inc. (USSI)

Zeibel

17. Mergers and Acquisitions

Sensa

CiDRA (Fiber optic sensor business)

Luna Energy

Smartec

Optoplan

Insensys Oil & Gas

WavefieldInseis

Insensys (Renewable Energy)

LxData

Stingray

Qorex

Optiphase

Fugro Geoscience Division

Baker Hughes

4DSP

LIOS Technology

Micron Optics

18. Technology

Background

Distributed Fiber Optic Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5a1th



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

