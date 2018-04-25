Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% by 2023, owing to surging mobile data traffic, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and rising number of high-rise buildings, malls, stadiums and metro stations.



Growing popularity of fiber & digital DAS, coupled with increasing investments by telecom companies in DAS to improve the network coverage and data connectivity for their subscribers is also expected to fuel the DAS market, globally, during the forecast period.



Growth is also anticipated to be driven by increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Sample Distribution

4.2. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By User vs Non-User Group Analysis

4.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Non-User Adoption Preference Analysis

4.4. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Coverage Type

4.5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Current Vendor

4.6. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Perception about Small Cells Contribution

4.7. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By DAS Preference

4.8. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Market Challenges

4.9. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Customer Expectation

4.10. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Parameter Influencing Purchase Decision

4.11. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Net Promoter Score



5. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Landscape



6. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

6.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

6.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

6.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

6.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)

6.2.6. By Company



7. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Coverage

7.2. By Ownership

7.3. By Technology

7.4. By End User

7.5. By Region



8. North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

8.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

8.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

8.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. United States Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

8.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

8.4. Canada Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1. By Value

8.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

8.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

8.5. Mexico Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.5.1.1. By Value

8.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

8.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)



9. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

9.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

9.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

9.4. Germany Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1. By Value

9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

9.5. France Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.5.1.1. By Value

9.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

9.6. Spain Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.6.1.1. By Value

9.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.6.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

9.7. Italy Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.7.1.1. By Value

9.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.7.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.7.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)



10. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

10.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

10.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. China Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

10.4. Japan Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.1.1. By Value

10.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

10.5. South Korea Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.5.1.1. By Value

10.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

10.6. India Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.6.1.1. By Value

10.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.6.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

10.7. Australia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.7.1.1. By Value

10.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.7.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.7.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)



11. Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

11.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

11.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

11.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. UAE Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

11.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

11.4. Saudi Arabia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1.1. By Value

11.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

11.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

11.5. South Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.5.1.1. By Value

11.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

11.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

11.6. Qatar Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.6.1.1. By Value

11.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

11.6.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)



12. South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

12.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

12.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

12.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

12.2.5. By Country

12.3. Brazil Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1.1. By Value

12.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

12.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

12.4. Argentina Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.4.1.1. By Value

12.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

12.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

12.5. Colombia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.5.1.1. By Value

12.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

12.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Impact Analysis

13.2. Drivers

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

15.2.2. Corning Incorporated Corning Incorporated

15.2.3. Cobham Wireless

15.2.4. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

15.2.5. SOLiD Inc.

15.2.6. American Tower Corporation

15.2.7. Dali Wireless, Inc.

15.2.8. Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

15.2.9. JMA Wireless

15.2.10. Boingo Wireless, Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



