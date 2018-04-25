Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% by 2023, owing to surging mobile data traffic, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and rising number of high-rise buildings, malls, stadiums and metro stations.
Growing popularity of fiber & digital DAS, coupled with increasing investments by telecom companies in DAS to improve the network coverage and data connectivity for their subscribers is also expected to fuel the DAS market, globally, during the forecast period.
Growth is also anticipated to be driven by increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Sample Distribution
4.2. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By User vs Non-User Group Analysis
4.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Non-User Adoption Preference Analysis
4.4. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Coverage Type
4.5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Current Vendor
4.6. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Perception about Small Cells Contribution
4.7. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By DAS Preference
4.8. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Market Challenges
4.9. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Customer Expectation
4.10. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Parameter Influencing Purchase Decision
4.11. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Net Promoter Score
5. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Landscape
6. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
6.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
6.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
6.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
6.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)
6.2.6. By Company
7. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Coverage
7.2. By Ownership
7.3. By Technology
7.4. By End User
7.5. By Region
8. North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
8.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
8.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
8.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. United States Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
8.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
8.4. Canada Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.4.1.1. By Value
8.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
8.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
8.5. Mexico Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
8.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.5.1.1. By Value
8.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
8.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
9.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
9.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9.4. Germany Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.4.1.1. By Value
9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9.5. France Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.5.1.1. By Value
9.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9.6. Spain Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.6.1.1. By Value
9.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.6.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9.7. Italy Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.7.1.1. By Value
9.7.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.7.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.7.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
10.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
10.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. China Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10.4. Japan Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.4.1.1. By Value
10.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10.5. South Korea Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.5.1.1. By Value
10.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10.6. India Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.6.1.1. By Value
10.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.6.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10.7. Australia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.7.1.1. By Value
10.7.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.7.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.7.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
11. Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
11.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
11.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
11.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. UAE Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.1.1. By Value
11.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
11.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
11.4. Saudi Arabia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.4.1.1. By Value
11.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
11.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
11.5. South Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
11.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.5.1.1. By Value
11.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
11.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
11.6. Qatar Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
11.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.6.1.1. By Value
11.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
11.6.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
12. South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
12.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
12.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
12.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
12.2.5. By Country
12.3. Brazil Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
12.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.1.1. By Value
12.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
12.3.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
12.4. Argentina Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
12.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.4.1.1. By Value
12.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
12.4.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
12.5. Colombia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
12.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.5.1.1. By Value
12.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.5.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
12.5.2.2. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Impact Analysis
13.2. Drivers
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
15.2.2. Corning Incorporated Corning Incorporated
15.2.3. Cobham Wireless
15.2.4. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
15.2.5. SOLiD Inc.
15.2.6. American Tower Corporation
15.2.7. Dali Wireless, Inc.
15.2.8. Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.
15.2.9. JMA Wireless
15.2.10. Boingo Wireless, Inc.
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pr4sbs/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-distributed-antenna-system-das-market-competition-forecast--opportunities-2013-2023-300636422.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article