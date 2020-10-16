Global Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2020 Featuring Zinwave, TE Connectivity, American Tower, Corning
Oct 16, 2020, 15:30 ET
The "Distributed Antenna System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global distributed antenna system market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019
DAS is a power-efficient solution and each antenna in the system does not require installation at a higher level as compared to its counterparts. It can transport the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna. Therefore, it is widely utilized both indoors and outdoors for providing wireless coverage in industrial as well as commercial places such as hotels, subways, airports, and roadway tunnels.
At present, the market is witnessing growth on account of the boosting sales of smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Apart from this, due to the proliferation of connected devices, in confluence with the escalating demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, cellular service providers are focusing on different ways to support more subscribers that are using data-intensive applications. Therefore, as part of their outdoor network plans, they are investing in DAS.
Furthermore, leading market players are deploying multi-operator and -technology resources to accommodate various elements of the mobile operator's equipment. They are also increasing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their overall market share. Moreover, the development of smart cities is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years as they are dependent on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as access to education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, and waste and water management.
Looking forward, the publisher expects the global distributed antenna system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Players in the Market:
- American Tower Corporation
- Boingo Wireless Inc.
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
- CommScope Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Dali Wireless Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Westell Technologies Inc.
- Zinwave (McWane Inc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Distributed Antenna System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Components
6.2 Services
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Active
7.2 Passive
7.3 Digital
7.4 Hybrid
8 Market Breakup by Coverage
8.1 Indoor
8.2 Outdoor
8.3 Hybrid
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Carrier Wi-Fi
9.2 Small Cells
9.3 Self-Organizing Network
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1 Manufacturing
10.2 Healthcare
10.3 Government
10.4 Transportation
10.5 Hospitality
10.6 Public Venues
10.7 Education
10.8 Telecommunications
10.9 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
