Global Distributed Control System Market Forecast to 2025: Opportunities in DCS Services, Value Shift from Hardware to Software, Cybersecurity Solutions, Focus on Migration Opportunities

This research study provides key trends and predictions for the global distribution control systems (DCS) market. A DCS can range from a single controller and operator workstation to large systems incorporating multiple controllers and workstations.



In general, a DCS has multiple controllers that interact with one another by sharing a common network/database to control input/output (I/O) devices. The DCS market experienced a slow growth in 2018 as a result of the weak investment climate. This research service analyzes trends across global regions, revenue types, size (number of I/O points), end-user industries and distribution channels, and provides forecast for the DCS market for the period 2018-2025.



In the era of technology convergence driving disruption, the focus has shifted from hardware to software. Complementary business models of products and solutions are driving the business case for the DCS market. As end users look to integrate control data with business systems, there needs to be a common information architecture that helps them realize the single version of the truth in real time.

End-user industries enter an era of radical transformation where the promise of new levels of agility, flexibility, and actionable knowledge through the convergence of operational technologies and new information technologies appears to raise the expectations of manufacturing executives around the globe. DCS systems are evolving to be open, secure and interoperable, thereby enabling end users to overcome the challenge of a single vendor lock-in.

The increasing information technology-operational technology (IT-OT) convergence in the automation market has blurred the lines between IT and OT technologies. This complicates the connection between the network infrastructure of the DCS and the plants IT systems. In such a scenario, end users are expected to rely highly on the expertise of automation service providers to set up the control system networks efficiently and securely, driving the DCS market revenues in the services segment.



Process industry professionals are under constant pressure to find new opportunities to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. These demands cannot be satisfied with the existing control technologies, as the aging DCS limits integration of new capabilities to the control system. With a tremendous increase in the DCS installed base, there is a growing need for the aftermarket portfolio and value-added services such as system upgrades, cybersecurity, consulting, and optimization of lifecycle costs.



With the increase in population and urbanization in emerging regions such as China, India, and Brazil, there is a growing need for DCS in end-user industries such as water & waste water, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. This study captures the impact of trends that are expected to transpire over the upcoming years as organizations shift to prepare for the future.

The DCS market is set for a paradigm shift due to the digitalization in end-user industries, and the study also analyzes the impact of the shift on the market during the forecast period. This DCS study further provides a detailed analysis of the key market participants. It offers an in-depth analysis of the DCS market revenue by different regions and revenue segments. A detailed overview of market share and competitive analysis for geographical regions, industry verticals, system size, and revenue segments is also provided.



Research Scope

Segmentation by End-user Industry: Oil & gas, power, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals and mining, pharma and biotech, food & beverage, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, cement and glass, textile, rubber and plastic, and metal fabrication.

Segmentation by

Revenue Category: Hardware, software and services

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, system integrators and distributors

System Size: Small, medium and large

Key Issues Addressed

Is the DCS market growing? What is the short-term and long-term growth potential of this market?

What are the key market drivers and restraints impacting the global DCS market? How will these factors impact the market in the short and long terms?

What are the key technology and business trends that are poised to disrupt the DCS business?

What are the major end-user industries for DCS solutions? Which industries offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period?

How has the competitive landscape changed? What is the relative position of competitors in the global DCS market?

Which global regions offer maximum growth opportunities for the DCS market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Definitions and Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total DCS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total DCS Market

Forecasts and Trends - Total DCS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by DCS Category

Revenue Forecast by DCS Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by DCS Category

Percent Revenue Forecast by Size (No. of I/O Points)

Revenue Forecast by Size (No. of I/O Points)

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Size (No. of I/O Points)

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Technological Innovation in DCS

DCS Evolution Highlights

DCS Market Requirements - Changing Dynamics

Digitalization Influences All Aspects of Process Automation

Hypothesis - Asset Monitoring: System Integration

Case Study - Chemicals: Covestro and Emerson

6. DCS - Lifecycle Services Overview

End-User Service Requirements

ABB - Automation Sentinel

Honeywell - Lifecycle Services

Emerson - Guardian Support for DeltaV DCS

Yokogawa - Lifecycle Performance Care Services

7. Open Process Automation Standard

Open Process Automation - Key Objective

Open Ecosystem - Value Chain

Top Concerns About Open Systems

Member Companies

8. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total DCS Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitor Growth Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

New Product Launches

9. Market Share Analysis - Market Share by DCS Category Type

Market Participation Chart by DCS Category Type

Market Share Analysis - Hardware

10. Market Share by DCS Size (No. of I/O Points)

Market Participation Chart by DCS Size

Market Share Analysis - DCS Size

11. Market Share by End-user Industry

Market Participation Chart by End-user Industry

Market Share Analysis - Process

Market Share Analysis - Hybrids

12. North America Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

13. EMEA Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

14. APAC Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

15. Latin America Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

16. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - DCS Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Value Shift from Hardware to Software

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Focus on Migration Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Covestro

Emerson

Honeywell

Yokogawa

