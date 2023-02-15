NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distributed Control Systems (DCS) estimated at US$34 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Azbil Corporation

- Emerson Electric Company

- General Electric Company

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Metso Corporation

- Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV

- NovaTech, LLC

- Rockwell Automation, Inc.

- Schneider Electric SA

- Siemens AG

- Toshiba International Corporation Pty., Ltd.

- Yokogawa Electric Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Continuous Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Continuous Process by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Batch-Oriented Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Batch-Oriented Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Batch-Oriented Process

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food &

Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and

Batch-Oriented Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food &

Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food &

Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and

Batch-Oriented Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and

Batch-Oriented Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and

Batch-Oriented Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and

Batch-Oriented Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Application - Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Continuous Process and Batch-Oriented Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food &

Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Distributed Control Systems

(DCS) by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control

Systems (DCS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by Application - Continuous

Process and Batch-Oriented Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

