GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMER MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

A distribution transformer is used whenever an electrical energy at a low voltage is needed (440v-220v for domestic purpose and less than 33KV for industrial use). The Distribution Transformer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period of 2018-2026.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The advances in transformer industry and the rebuilding and modernization of ageing power infrastructure are mainly responsible for driving the market.The global distribution transformers market is segmented on the basis of insulation type that includes dry and oil-filled insulations; on the basis of mounting that includes the pad-mounting, pole mounting and underground vault; and on the basis of the type of phase (single phase or three phase).



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the Global Distribution Transformers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market in the year 2017 and is expected to maintain this status throughout the forecast period with China, India, South Korea, and Japan being its leading contributors. The market is also expected to rise with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The other major players in the global market include Abb Ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric, Starkstrom Gerätebau Gmbh, Transformers And Rectifiers India Limited, Wilson Power Solution, Hyosung Corporation, Brush Electrical Machines Ltd, Hammond Power Solutions Inc, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, Emerson Electric Co, Bowers Electrical Ltd, Celme Srl, Areva Sa, Hitachi Ltd and Ormazabal Velatia.



