Global Distribution Transformers Industry
Jan 28, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Distribution Transformers in US$ by the following Equipment Class: Oil Filled Distribution Transformers, and Dry Type Distribution Transformers.
The End-Use Sectors also analyzed in the report include Utility, and Non-Utility. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ASEA Brown Boveri
- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bowers Electricals
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- DAIHEN Corporation
DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMERS MCP-8
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Oil Filled Distribution Transformers
Dry Type Distribution Transformers
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry
Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
Table 1: Global Installed Capacity (GVA) of Distribution Transformers by Region: 2005-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution
Table 2: Estimated Global Demand for Primary Energy and Electricity for the Years 2015-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Net Electricity Generation (in Trillion KiloWattHours (KWh)): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Electricity Production by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Electricity Consumption by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Table 6: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) in Major World Economies: 2016-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
A Moderately Consolidated Market
ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations
ABB€™s Portfolio of High-Efficiency Transformers
Table 7: Leading Players in the World Distribution Transformers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for ABB, Schneider, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up
Collaboration: A Buzzword in the Transformers Industry
Distribution Transformers Market Undergoes Consolidation
Select M&A Deals in the World Electrical Transformers Market (2014-2017)
Green Solutions Take Precedence in Transformer Designs
Volatile Raw Material Costs Impact Distribution Transformer Pricing
Hardening Raw Material Prices Exert Significant Influence on Transformer Designs
Customer Loyalty: Imperative for Sustenance
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth
Table 8: Global Smart Transformers Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management
Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring
Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers
Table 9: Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017E & 2020P): Cumulative Spending (in US$ Billion) for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids
Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid
Connection between LV and MV Grids
Connection between Loads and MV Grid
Application between Distribution Grids
Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load
Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation
Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels
Product Level
Utility Level
Market Level
Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry
Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries
Table 10: Global Distribution Transformers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption
Table 11: World Electricity Accessibility (% of Population with Access to Electricity) in Select Countries (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand
Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion
Table 12: Global Electricity Consumption by Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Electricity Consumed (in Mtoe) for Industry, Transport, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Robust Opportunities: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020P & 2025P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Infrastructure Investment by Investment Area (2014-2030): Breakdown of Investment (in US$ Trillion) for Airports, Ports, Power, Railways, Roadways, Telecom, and Water (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Airport Construction Projects Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015): Breakdown of Investment (in US$ Billion) and Number of Projects (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion
New Zealand and Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
Europe
India
Israel
Japan
Korea
Mexico
The United States
Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment
Table 18: Global Estimated Network Losses (excluding Theft) (1980-2011): Electricity Losses (TWh) for Africa, Central & South America, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia/New Zealand, Rest of Asia/Oceania, Europe, Former Soviet Union (FSU), Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 19: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
Table 20: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Global Urbanization Rate (% of Total Population) in Developing Countries and Industrialized Countries: 1
through 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. TRANSFORMER INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Technological Advances to Transform Distribution Transformers Design and Functionality
Notable Smart Transformer Innovations
Intelligent Transformer Substations Improve Distribution Grid Stability
Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids
Advanced Design
Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers
Neutron Grating Interferometry for Transformers
ABB Unveils Transformer Intelligence„¢
Modern Transformer Core Technology to Develop Low-Loss Transformers
Amorphous Core Helps to Reduce Iron Losses in Transformers
Completely Self-Protected (CSP) Transformers
Primary Fuse
Secondary Circuit Breaker
Surge Arrester
Whispering Transformer from Siemens: A Major Landmark in Eco- Friendly Energy Infrastructure
Wireless Power Transmission: The Future of Energy Transmission Technology
Distribution Transformers to Benefit from the Nanotechnology Advantage
Dry-Type Transformers: Fast Replacing Oil-Type Transformers Owing to Superior Features
Amorphous Metal Transformers Lowers Losses and Emissions
AMTs Gain Wide Acceptance in Developing Countries
Solid-state Transformers (SSTs)
SST Design from FREEDM Center
Advanced Distribution Devices from Duke Energy€™s Pilot Project
Hexaformers: A New Breed of Transformers
Voltage Regulated Distribution Transformers: Future of Solar Photovoltaic Installations
Growing Adoption of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Bodes Well for the Market
Table 23: Installed Capacity of HVDC at 800 kV for the Years 2005, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Research & Development Initiatives that are Garnering Significant Market Interest
Low Resistivity Contacts in Iron-Pnictide Based Superconductor Applications
Aluminum-Alkaline Metal-Metal Composite Conductors
Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) Gas Pressure Control for Enhanced High Temperature Superconductors
Catalytic Substrates Based Super Conducting Cuprates
Electro-Deposition for Substrate Based Bi-axial Textured Layers
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Transformers: Definition
FIGURE: Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Table 24: Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities
Architecture of Transformers
Transformer Failure
Reasons for Transformer Failure
Contaminants
Fault Currents
Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits
Corrosion
Electromagnetic Disturbances
Transformer Efficiency
Distribution Transformers
Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison
Classification of Distribution Transformers
Distribution Transformers by Insulation
Oil Filled Distribution Transformers
Dry Type Distribution Transformers
Distribution Transformers by Application
Uses of Distribution Transformers
Transformer Losses
No-Load Loss
Load Loss
Cooling Loss
History of Transformers
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Hammond Power Releases Sentinel G3 1PH DOE Transformer in US
ABB Unveils Longer-Life Distribution Transformer TXtreme
ABB Launches TXpert„¢ Digital Distribution Transformer
Howard Industries Rolls Out Medium Voltage Dry-Type Transformers
ABB Launches Innovative Traction Transformer
Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Netze BW
GE Launches Next-Generation Transformer
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
GE to Relocate Headquarters to Boston
Pioneer Power Bags New Contract to Supply Submersible Transformers
Pioneer Power Wins New Contract to Supply Liquid-Filled Network Transformers
WEG Acquires CG Power USA
ERMCO to Acquire GridBridge
Hammond Power Appoints Jebco As Regional Distributor
One Equity Partners Acquires SGB-SMIT
Kirloskar Electric Appoints Jakson and Company as Regional Distributor
Altron to Divest Stake in Powertech Transformers to SGB-SMIT
Franklin Electric Acquires Assets of GridSense
Mitsubishi Electric Bags IRIS Certification for its Traction Transformers
Crompton Greaves Cancels T&D Business Sale Agreement with First Reserve
Transmission & Distribution Systems Bags Two Major Contracts in India
General Electric Renames Alstom India as GE Power India
Wilson Transformer Launches Sales Office in Singapore
ABB Inaugurates New Production Facility in Johannesburg
ABB Receives Order to Supply Energy-Efficient Transformers
ABB Receives Order to Supply Special Transformers for Wind Turbines
MR Takes over Majority Stake in CEDASPE power Srl.
Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Iraq
PPI to Divest Power Partners to OpenGate Capital
Hitachi HVB Changes Name to Hitachi T&D Solutions
Toshiba Receives Supply Order from Kenya Power & Lighting Company
SP Energy Networks Receives Order for Electric Distribution Transformers
IMEFY Receives ERDF Approval for Oil Immersed Distribution Transformers
GE Acquires Alstom€™s Power and Grid Businesses
CG Sells Canadian Power Transformer Business to PTI
Avantha Receives Order for Power Transformers from PT PLN
Hitachi Establishes JV with Soe Electric and Machinery
Avantha Group Company CG to Supply Distribution Controllers to Energias de Portugal
ABB Receives Order to Supply Transformers for Electric Rail Fleet in South Africa
Grey Mountain Partners Takes Over Sunbelt Transformer
IMEFY Renews Certificate for Distribution & Power Transformers
Pioneer Power Solutions Receives Order for Supply of Energy- Efficient Transformers
Pioneer Power Solutions to Merge Dry-Type Transformer Plants in North America
Energa Inks Supply Agreement with Imefy
IMEFY Wins Contract from Enea to Manufacture Distribution Transformers
IMEFY Receives Supply Order from PGE
Hydro-Quebec Inks Contract with Pioneer Transformers to Manufacture Distribution Transformers
Imefy Receives Order from TAURON to Supply Oil & Resin Transformers
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Bowers Electricals (UK)
Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
EFACEC Group (Portugal)
EMCO Ltd. (India)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Appleton Group (USA)
ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Federal Pacific (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
IMP Power Limited (India)
JSHP Transformer (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)
Marsons Limited (India)
MGM Transformer Company (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Ormazabal Cotradis (Spain)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Bemag Transformer (Canada)
Jefferson Electric (USA)
Harmonics Limited (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)
Technical Associates Ltd. (India)
VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)
Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry Type Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Dry Type Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Dry Type Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil Filled Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil Filled Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Oil Filled Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Distribution Transformers by Application
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers in Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Distribution Transformers in Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers in Utility Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers in Non-Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Distribution Transformers in Non-Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers in Non-Utility Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Fuels Healthy Market Growth
Table 40: Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transformer Replacements & Capacity Additions Drive Market Growth
Table 41: Transmission & Distribution Spending ($ Billion) in the United States: 1990-2009 & 2010-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Infrastructure Spend by Government Bodies and Institutions Spur Demand
Higher Emphasis on Renewable Energy Triggers New Opportunities
Table 42: US Power Generation Capacity by Energy Source (2010 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Power Generation Capacity from Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Renewable Energy, Hydro, and Oil Sources (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment
Table 43: US Electric Power T&D Equipment Market by End-use Sector (2017E): Breakdown of Demand for Residential, Commercial, Electric Utility, Industrial and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Energy Consumption in the United States by End-use Sector (2008, 2016 & 2020P): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Recovery in Construction Activity Benefits Market Expansion
Residential Construction Outlook
Non-Residential Building Construction Outlook
Table 45: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2017P): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Projected Growth in the US Construction Market by Sector (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Private Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Public Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Educational, Health, Highway & Street, Office, Power, Sewage, Transportation, Water Supply, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New DoE Regulations Poised to Increase Distribution Transformers Efficiency
The New Standards
Competitive Landscape
Table 50: Leading Players in the US Electric Power T&D Equipment Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for ABB, Eaton, GE, Schneider, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
North American T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective
Notable T&D Investments
Primary Drivers
Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure
Need for Reliable Power Supply
Regulatory Landscape
Demand for Outsourced Providers
Focus on Renewable Energy Generation
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production
Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type Low Voltage, Dry Type Medium Voltage, Oil Filled Medium Voltage Single Phase, and Oil Filled Medium Voltage Three Phase Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: US Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type Low Voltage, Dry Type Medium Voltage, Oil Filled Medium Voltage Single Phase, and Oil Filled Medium Voltage Three Phase Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: US 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type Low Voltage, Dry Type Medium Voltage, Oil Filled Medium Voltage Single Phase, and Oil Filled Medium Voltage Three Phase Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: US Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: US 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Regulatory Scenario in Canada
Table 57: Canada Voluntary Standards for Liquid-Type Distribution Transformers
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Canadian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Canadian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Regulatory Scenario in Japan
Table 64: Japanese Top Runner Program for 60 Hz Single-Phase and Three-Phase Oil-filled Transformers with Standards Converted to Efficiency
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Japanese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Japanese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Matured Market for Transformers
Factual Snippets From Across Europe
Transformer Sales to Benefit from the Evolution of Smart Grids
Value Added Services to Improve Growth Prospects
Electric Utilities: Major End-user of Distribution Transformers
Life Span of Transformers
Recession Alters Production and Demand Scenario
Overview of European Power Regulatory Framework
Establishment of Internal Energy Market
Overview of European Energy Efficiency Standards
Table 71: Current European Distribution Transformer Loss Standards
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: French Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: French 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: French Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: French 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
EU Regulation Paves Way for High Efficiency Amorphous Transformers in Germany
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: German Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: German 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: German Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: German 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Italian Electricity Regulatory Framework
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Italian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Italian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: UK Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: UK 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: UK Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: UK 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
New Regulatory Agency Established
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Spanish Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Spanish Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 111: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Russian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Russian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Table 123: Global Distribution Transformers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Electricity Demand and the Construction Sector Fuels Market Demand in South East Asia
Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promote Growth
Railway Electrification and High Speed Railway Projects Offer Lucrative Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Rising Government Efforts to Address the Country€™s Power Requirements Drive Strong Growth
Table 133: Electricity Consumption in China: 2000-2015 (in TWh) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment
Domestic Market Growth Attracts International Players
Rising Demand for Chinese Transformers in Overseas Markets
Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers
Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry
Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End
Table 134: Leading Players in the Chinese Transformers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for ABB, Baoding, TBEA, XD Electric and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Driving the Distribution Transformers Market in China
Investments in Interconnected Power Grid
Transmission over Long Distances
Energy Efficient Transformers
Regulatory Scenario in China
Table 135: China Financial Subsidies Provided for Promoting Use of Energy Efficient Transformers
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 136: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Chinese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Chinese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Need to Replace Aging Distribution Transformers Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Revival in Orders and Planned Investments Offer Strong Business Case for Distribution Transformers
Rising Demand for Power to Drive Growth in the Distribution Transformer Market
Government Initiatives to Improve Power Infrastructure Boosts Market Prospects
Green Energy Corridor and the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme: A Step in the Right Direction
Table 142: Indian Power Generation Market (2013-2018): Total Planned Addition for Power Generation Capacity Addition by Power Source for Hydro Power and Thermal Power (in MW) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Government Initiatives to Strengthen State Electricity Boards Benefits the Market
Lower Efficiency of Distribution Transformers: A Major Cause for Concern?
State Electricity Boards (SEBs): Major Buyers of Distribution Transformers
Industrial Sector to Generate Adequate Demand for Transformers
Regulatory Scenario in India
Electrical Equipment Industry in India: A Macro Perspective
Competitive Landscape: Indian Manufacturers Geared to Serve Growing Demand
Indian Transformers Market: A Peek into Market Tiers
Table 143: Leading Players in the Indian Transformers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities for ABB, GE Power India, Baoding Tianwei, BHEL, Crompton Greaves, Siemens, TBEA, Transformers & Rectifiers India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Distribution Transformer Companies in India: Snapshot Profiles
ABB Ltd.
GE Power India (formerly Alstom India)
Crompton Greaves
Danish Private Limited
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
Gujarat Transformers Pvt. Ltd.
Kotsons Pvt. Ltd.
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd.
Urja Techniques (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals (P) Limited
India Growing Into a Major Global Export Hub for Transformers
CRGO Supply Bottlenecks Constrain Domestic Producers
Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation
Local Players Turn to Government to Shield Market from Threat of Cheap Imports
Domestic Players Call for Higher Government Investment into RDT&E Infrastructure and Branding
UHVAC Transformers: An Emerging Lucrative Segment for OEMs
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 144: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: Indian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Indian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia and New Zealand
Governing Bodies & Industry Standards
Table 150: Australian Current and Proposed Specification for MEPS and HEPS for Oil-filled Transformers
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Hong Kong
Singapore
Table 151: Singapore Minimum Efficiency Standards for Oil-filled Distribution Transformers for Voluntary Green Building Certification
South Korea
Table 152: South Korean MEPS and TEPS Specifications for KSC 4316 and KSC 4317 Type Oil-filled Low Voltage Distribution Transformers
Thailand
Taiwan
Vietnam
Table 153: Vietnamese MEPS for 3-Phase Oil-filled Transformers
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 159: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 160: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 161: Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 162: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 163: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 164: Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 165: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 166: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 167: Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 168: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Rising Electricity Consumption to Drive Market Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 169: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 170: Brazilian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 171: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 172: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 173: Brazilian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 174: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Mexico
Mexico€™s Plans for Smart Grid to Drive Distribution Transformers Market
Regulatory Overview
Table 175: Mexican Proposed Minimum Efficiency Standards for Oil-filled Distribution Transformers
Peru
Table 176: Peruvian Proposed Efficiency Standards for Single-Phase Oil-Filled Distribution Transformers
Table 177: Peruvian Proposed Efficiency Standards for Three-Phase Oil-Filled Distribution Transformers
Chile
Table 178: Chilean Voluntary Energy-Efficiency Standard for Single-phase and Three-phase Oil-filled Distribution Transformers
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 179: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 180: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 181: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 182: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 183: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 184: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth
Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia€™s Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids
Rising Popularity of Smart Grid Systems Drive Demand for Small Distribution Transformers in the Middle East
Privatization of the Electricity Sector Benefits Market Adoption in the Middle East
Middle East: Competitive Landscape
