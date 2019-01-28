Global Distribution Transformers Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Distribution Transformers in US$ by the following Equipment Class: Oil Filled Distribution Transformers, and Dry Type Distribution Transformers.



The End-Use Sectors also analyzed in the report include Utility, and Non-Utility. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ASEA Brown Boveri

- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

- Bowers Electricals

- Crompton Greaves Ltd.

- DAIHEN Corporation



DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMERS MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Oil Filled Distribution Transformers

Dry Type Distribution Transformers



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry

Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

Table 1: Global Installed Capacity (GVA) of Distribution Transformers by Region: 2005-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution

Table 2: Estimated Global Demand for Primary Energy and Electricity for the Years 2015-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Net Electricity Generation (in Trillion KiloWattHours (KWh)): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Electricity Production by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Electricity Consumption by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand

Global Market Outlook

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Table 6: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) in Major World Economies: 2016-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION



A Moderately Consolidated Market

ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations

ABB€™s Portfolio of High-Efficiency Transformers

Table 7: Leading Players in the World Distribution Transformers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for ABB, Schneider, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up

Collaboration: A Buzzword in the Transformers Industry

Distribution Transformers Market Undergoes Consolidation

Select M&A Deals in the World Electrical Transformers Market (2014-2017)

Green Solutions Take Precedence in Transformer Designs

Volatile Raw Material Costs Impact Distribution Transformer Pricing

Hardening Raw Material Prices Exert Significant Influence on Transformer Designs

Customer Loyalty: Imperative for Sustenance



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Table 8: Global Smart Transformers Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management

Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring

Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers

Table 9: Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017E & 2020P): Cumulative Spending (in US$ Billion) for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid

Connection between LV and MV Grids

Connection between Loads and MV Grid

Application between Distribution Grids

Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load

Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation

Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

Product Level

Utility Level

Market Level

Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry

Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries

Table 10: Global Distribution Transformers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption

Table 11: World Electricity Accessibility (% of Population with Access to Electricity) in Select Countries (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand

Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion

Table 12: Global Electricity Consumption by Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Electricity Consumed (in Mtoe) for Industry, Transport, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Robust Opportunities: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020P & 2025P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Infrastructure Investment by Investment Area (2014-2030): Breakdown of Investment (in US$ Trillion) for Airports, Ports, Power, Railways, Roadways, Telecom, and Water (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Airport Construction Projects Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015): Breakdown of Investment (in US$ Billion) and Number of Projects (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion

New Zealand and Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Europe

India

Israel

Japan

Korea

Mexico

The United States

Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment

Table 18: Global Estimated Network Losses (excluding Theft) (1980-2011): Electricity Losses (TWh) for Africa, Central & South America, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia/New Zealand, Rest of Asia/Oceania, Europe, Former Soviet Union (FSU), Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 19: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

Table 20: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Urbanization Rate (% of Total Population) in Developing Countries and Industrialized Countries: 1

through 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. TRANSFORMER INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Technological Advances to Transform Distribution Transformers Design and Functionality

Notable Smart Transformer Innovations

Intelligent Transformer Substations Improve Distribution Grid Stability

Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids

Advanced Design

Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers

Neutron Grating Interferometry for Transformers

ABB Unveils Transformer Intelligence„¢

Modern Transformer Core Technology to Develop Low-Loss Transformers

Amorphous Core Helps to Reduce Iron Losses in Transformers

Completely Self-Protected (CSP) Transformers

Primary Fuse

Secondary Circuit Breaker

Surge Arrester

Whispering Transformer from Siemens: A Major Landmark in Eco- Friendly Energy Infrastructure

Wireless Power Transmission: The Future of Energy Transmission Technology

Distribution Transformers to Benefit from the Nanotechnology Advantage

Dry-Type Transformers: Fast Replacing Oil-Type Transformers Owing to Superior Features

Amorphous Metal Transformers Lowers Losses and Emissions

AMTs Gain Wide Acceptance in Developing Countries

Solid-state Transformers (SSTs)

SST Design from FREEDM Center

Advanced Distribution Devices from Duke Energy€™s Pilot Project

Hexaformers: A New Breed of Transformers

Voltage Regulated Distribution Transformers: Future of Solar Photovoltaic Installations

Growing Adoption of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Bodes Well for the Market

Table 23: Installed Capacity of HVDC at 800 kV for the Years 2005, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Research & Development Initiatives that are Garnering Significant Market Interest

Low Resistivity Contacts in Iron-Pnictide Based Superconductor Applications

Aluminum-Alkaline Metal-Metal Composite Conductors

Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) Gas Pressure Control for Enhanced High Temperature Superconductors

Catalytic Substrates Based Super Conducting Cuprates

Electro-Deposition for Substrate Based Bi-axial Textured Layers



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Transformers: Definition

FIGURE: Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Table 24: Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities

Architecture of Transformers

Transformer Failure

Reasons for Transformer Failure

Contaminants

Fault Currents

Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits

Corrosion

Electromagnetic Disturbances

Transformer Efficiency

Distribution Transformers

Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison

Classification of Distribution Transformers

Distribution Transformers by Insulation

Oil Filled Distribution Transformers

Dry Type Distribution Transformers

Distribution Transformers by Application

Uses of Distribution Transformers

Transformer Losses

No-Load Loss

Load Loss

Cooling Loss

History of Transformers



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Hammond Power Releases Sentinel G3 1PH DOE Transformer in US

ABB Unveils Longer-Life Distribution Transformer TXtreme

ABB Launches TXpert„¢ Digital Distribution Transformer

Howard Industries Rolls Out Medium Voltage Dry-Type Transformers

ABB Launches Innovative Traction Transformer

Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Netze BW

GE Launches Next-Generation Transformer



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



GE to Relocate Headquarters to Boston

Pioneer Power Bags New Contract to Supply Submersible Transformers

Pioneer Power Wins New Contract to Supply Liquid-Filled Network Transformers

WEG Acquires CG Power USA

ERMCO to Acquire GridBridge

Hammond Power Appoints Jebco As Regional Distributor

One Equity Partners Acquires SGB-SMIT

Kirloskar Electric Appoints Jakson and Company as Regional Distributor

Altron to Divest Stake in Powertech Transformers to SGB-SMIT

Franklin Electric Acquires Assets of GridSense

Mitsubishi Electric Bags IRIS Certification for its Traction Transformers

Crompton Greaves Cancels T&D Business Sale Agreement with First Reserve

Transmission & Distribution Systems Bags Two Major Contracts in India

General Electric Renames Alstom India as GE Power India

Wilson Transformer Launches Sales Office in Singapore

ABB Inaugurates New Production Facility in Johannesburg

ABB Receives Order to Supply Energy-Efficient Transformers

ABB Receives Order to Supply Special Transformers for Wind Turbines

MR Takes over Majority Stake in CEDASPE power Srl.

Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Iraq

PPI to Divest Power Partners to OpenGate Capital

Hitachi HVB Changes Name to Hitachi T&D Solutions

Toshiba Receives Supply Order from Kenya Power & Lighting Company

SP Energy Networks Receives Order for Electric Distribution Transformers

IMEFY Receives ERDF Approval for Oil Immersed Distribution Transformers

GE Acquires Alstom€™s Power and Grid Businesses

CG Sells Canadian Power Transformer Business to PTI

Avantha Receives Order for Power Transformers from PT PLN

Hitachi Establishes JV with Soe Electric and Machinery

Avantha Group Company CG to Supply Distribution Controllers to Energias de Portugal

ABB Receives Order to Supply Transformers for Electric Rail Fleet in South Africa

Grey Mountain Partners Takes Over Sunbelt Transformer

IMEFY Renews Certificate for Distribution & Power Transformers

Pioneer Power Solutions Receives Order for Supply of Energy- Efficient Transformers

Pioneer Power Solutions to Merge Dry-Type Transformer Plants in North America

Energa Inks Supply Agreement with Imefy

IMEFY Wins Contract from Enea to Manufacture Distribution Transformers

IMEFY Receives Supply Order from PGE

Hydro-Quebec Inks Contract with Pioneer Transformers to Manufacture Distribution Transformers

Imefy Receives Order from TAURON to Supply Oil & Resin Transformers



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Bowers Electricals (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

EFACEC Group (Portugal)

EMCO Ltd. (India)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Appleton Group (USA)

ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Federal Pacific (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Hubbell Incorporated (USA)

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Imefy Group (Spain)

IMP Power Limited (India)

JSHP Transformer (China)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)

Marsons Limited (India)

MGM Transformer Company (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Ormazabal Cotradis (Spain)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Bemag Transformer (Canada)

Jefferson Electric (USA)

Harmonics Limited (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)

Technical Associates Ltd. (India)

VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)

Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry Type Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Dry Type Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Dry Type Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil Filled Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil Filled Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Oil Filled Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Transformers by Application

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers in Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Distribution Transformers in Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers in Utility Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers in Non-Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Distribution Transformers in Non-Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers in Non-Utility Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Fuels Healthy Market Growth

Table 40: Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transformer Replacements & Capacity Additions Drive Market Growth

Table 41: Transmission & Distribution Spending ($ Billion) in the United States: 1990-2009 & 2010-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Infrastructure Spend by Government Bodies and Institutions Spur Demand

Higher Emphasis on Renewable Energy Triggers New Opportunities

Table 42: US Power Generation Capacity by Energy Source (2010 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Power Generation Capacity from Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Renewable Energy, Hydro, and Oil Sources (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment

Table 43: US Electric Power T&D Equipment Market by End-use Sector (2017E): Breakdown of Demand for Residential, Commercial, Electric Utility, Industrial and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Energy Consumption in the United States by End-use Sector (2008, 2016 & 2020P): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Recovery in Construction Activity Benefits Market Expansion

Residential Construction Outlook

Non-Residential Building Construction Outlook

Table 45: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2017P): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Projected Growth in the US Construction Market by Sector (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Private Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Public Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Educational, Health, Highway & Street, Office, Power, Sewage, Transportation, Water Supply, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New DoE Regulations Poised to Increase Distribution Transformers Efficiency

The New Standards

Competitive Landscape

Table 50: Leading Players in the US Electric Power T&D Equipment Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for ABB, Eaton, GE, Schneider, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

North American T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective

Notable T&D Investments

Primary Drivers

Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure

Need for Reliable Power Supply

Regulatory Landscape

Demand for Outsourced Providers

Focus on Renewable Energy Generation

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production

Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type Low Voltage, Dry Type Medium Voltage, Oil Filled Medium Voltage Single Phase, and Oil Filled Medium Voltage Three Phase Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: US Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type Low Voltage, Dry Type Medium Voltage, Oil Filled Medium Voltage Single Phase, and Oil Filled Medium Voltage Three Phase Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type Low Voltage, Dry Type Medium Voltage, Oil Filled Medium Voltage Single Phase, and Oil Filled Medium Voltage Three Phase Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: US 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Regulatory Scenario in Canada

Table 57: Canada Voluntary Standards for Liquid-Type Distribution Transformers

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Canadian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Canadian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Regulatory Scenario in Japan

Table 64: Japanese Top Runner Program for 60 Hz Single-Phase and Three-Phase Oil-filled Transformers with Standards Converted to Efficiency

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Japanese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Japanese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Matured Market for Transformers

Factual Snippets From Across Europe

Transformer Sales to Benefit from the Evolution of Smart Grids

Value Added Services to Improve Growth Prospects

Electric Utilities: Major End-user of Distribution Transformers

Life Span of Transformers

Recession Alters Production and Demand Scenario

Overview of European Power Regulatory Framework

Establishment of Internal Energy Market

Overview of European Energy Efficiency Standards

Table 71: Current European Distribution Transformer Loss Standards

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: French Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: French 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: French Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: French 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

EU Regulation Paves Way for High Efficiency Amorphous Transformers in Germany

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: German Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: German 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: German Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: German 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Italian Electricity Regulatory Framework

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Italian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Italian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: UK Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: UK 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: UK Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: UK 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

New Regulatory Agency Established

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Spanish Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Spanish Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 111: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Russian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Russian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 117: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Rest of European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of European Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Table 123: Global Distribution Transformers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Electricity Demand and the Construction Sector Fuels Market Demand in South East Asia

Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promote Growth

Railway Electrification and High Speed Railway Projects Offer Lucrative Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Rising Government Efforts to Address the Country€™s Power Requirements Drive Strong Growth

Table 133: Electricity Consumption in China: 2000-2015 (in TWh) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment

Domestic Market Growth Attracts International Players

Rising Demand for Chinese Transformers in Overseas Markets

Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers

Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry

Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End

Table 134: Leading Players in the Chinese Transformers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for ABB, Baoding, TBEA, XD Electric and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Driving the Distribution Transformers Market in China

Investments in Interconnected Power Grid

Transmission over Long Distances

Energy Efficient Transformers

Regulatory Scenario in China

Table 135: China Financial Subsidies Provided for Promoting Use of Energy Efficient Transformers

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Chinese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Chinese Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Need to Replace Aging Distribution Transformers Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Revival in Orders and Planned Investments Offer Strong Business Case for Distribution Transformers

Rising Demand for Power to Drive Growth in the Distribution Transformer Market

Government Initiatives to Improve Power Infrastructure Boosts Market Prospects

Green Energy Corridor and the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme: A Step in the Right Direction

Table 142: Indian Power Generation Market (2013-2018): Total Planned Addition for Power Generation Capacity Addition by Power Source for Hydro Power and Thermal Power (in MW) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Initiatives to Strengthen State Electricity Boards Benefits the Market

Lower Efficiency of Distribution Transformers: A Major Cause for Concern?

State Electricity Boards (SEBs): Major Buyers of Distribution Transformers

Industrial Sector to Generate Adequate Demand for Transformers

Regulatory Scenario in India

Electrical Equipment Industry in India: A Macro Perspective

Competitive Landscape: Indian Manufacturers Geared to Serve Growing Demand

Indian Transformers Market: A Peek into Market Tiers

Table 143: Leading Players in the Indian Transformers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities for ABB, GE Power India, Baoding Tianwei, BHEL, Crompton Greaves, Siemens, TBEA, Transformers & Rectifiers India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Distribution Transformer Companies in India: Snapshot Profiles

ABB Ltd.

GE Power India (formerly Alstom India)

Crompton Greaves

Danish Private Limited

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Gujarat Transformers Pvt. Ltd.

Kotsons Pvt. Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd.

Urja Techniques (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Uttam (Bharat) Electricals (P) Limited

India Growing Into a Major Global Export Hub for Transformers

CRGO Supply Bottlenecks Constrain Domestic Producers

Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation

Local Players Turn to Government to Shield Market from Threat of Cheap Imports

Domestic Players Call for Higher Government Investment into RDT&E Infrastructure and Branding

UHVAC Transformers: An Emerging Lucrative Segment for OEMs

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 144: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Indian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Indian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia and New Zealand

Governing Bodies & Industry Standards

Table 150: Australian Current and Proposed Specification for MEPS and HEPS for Oil-filled Transformers

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Hong Kong

Singapore

Table 151: Singapore Minimum Efficiency Standards for Oil-filled Distribution Transformers for Voluntary Green Building Certification

South Korea

Table 152: South Korean MEPS and TEPS Specifications for KSC 4316 and KSC 4317 Type Oil-filled Low Voltage Distribution Transformers

Thailand

Taiwan

Vietnam

Table 153: Vietnamese MEPS for 3-Phase Oil-filled Transformers

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 160: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Rising Electricity Consumption to Drive Market Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 169: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Brazilian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 173: Brazilian Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Mexico

Mexico€™s Plans for Smart Grid to Drive Distribution Transformers Market

Regulatory Overview

Table 175: Mexican Proposed Minimum Efficiency Standards for Oil-filled Distribution Transformers

Peru

Table 176: Peruvian Proposed Efficiency Standards for Single-Phase Oil-Filled Distribution Transformers

Table 177: Peruvian Proposed Efficiency Standards for Three-Phase Oil-Filled Distribution Transformers

Chile

Table 178: Chilean Voluntary Energy-Efficiency Standard for Single-phase and Three-phase Oil-filled Distribution Transformers

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 179: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 180: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 181: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Equipment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dry Type and Oil Filled Transformer Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 182: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 183: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Distribution Transformers by Application - Utility and Non-Utility Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 184: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Distribution Transformers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utility and Non-Utility Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth

Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia€™s Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids

Rising Popularity of Smart Grid Systems Drive Demand for Small Distribution Transformers in the Middle East

Privatization of the Electricity Sector Benefits Market Adoption in the Middle East

Middle East: Competitive Landscape



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

