Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2030
Mar 16, 2023, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139083/?utm_source=PRN
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)
- Appleton Group
- Astor Transformer A.S
- Bemag Transformer
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bowers Electricals
- DAIHEN Corporation
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited
- Eaton Corporation plc
- EFACEC Group
- EMCO Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd.
- Federal Pacific
- General Electric Company
- Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
- Harmonics Limited
- Howard Industries Inc.
- Hubbell Inc.
- Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- Imefy Group
- IMP Power Limited
- Jefferson Electric
- JSHP Transformer
- Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
- KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.
- Marsons Limited
- MGM Transformer Company
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Ormazabal Velatia
- Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- SGB-SMIT Group
- Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)
- Technical Associates Ltd.
- VanTran Industries Inc.
- Wilson Power Solutions
- Wilson Transformer Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of
the Evolving Electric Power Industry
Recent Market Activity
Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power
Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution
T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Distribution Transformers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management
Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring
Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important
Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play
Critical Role in Smart Grids
Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid
Connection between LV and MV Grids
Connection between Loads and MV Grid
Application between Distribution Grids
Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution
Grid or Load
Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation
Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher
Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution
Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution
Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher
Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution
Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt
Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility
and Market Levels
Product Level
Utility Level
Market Level
Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power
Distribution Industry
Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian
Countries
Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption
Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand
Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors
Lend Traction to Market Growth
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits
Market Expansion
Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion
New Zealand and Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
Europe
India
Israel
Japan
Korea
Mexico
The United States
Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for
the Market
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green
Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the
Need for Efficient Equipment
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
