Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size was Valued at USD 182,700 mIllion in 2018 and is Expected to Grow USD 374500 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8% | Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- District energy, both heating and cooling, tie together the energy generating sources in a city with buildings and facilities having a need of heating and/or cooling. Instead of each building having its own heating or cooling system, the energy is delivered to several buildings in a larger area from a central plant. The water based distribution system guarantees that heat and cooling arrive safely to the end users.

In order to decrease the impact of global warming, individuals, communities, states, and nations striving persistently to undo the damage. This is one such effort accomplished of reducing carbon emission and saves fuel for domestic heating and cooling applications.

Residential category, based on usage, experienced significant growth during the forecast period. The business growth will be driven by the strict regulatory mandates imposed by government organizations to develop pollution and traditional heating and cooling systems and the growing spread of small-scale DHC systems across Tier-II & Tier-III cities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL DISTRICT HEATING AND COOLING MARKET

Growing urbanization and industrialization

Increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-efficient heating system

Engie

Nrg energy

Fortum

Empower

Adc energy systems

Steag

Ørsted a/s

Tabreed

Vattenfall

Rwe ag

Goteborg energi

energi Logstor

Shinryo

Emicool

Keppel dhcs

Statkraft

Ramboll

Others

To analyze and research the global District Heating and Cooling status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key District Heating and Cooling manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

1. GLOBAL DISTRICT COOLING MARKET 2025

The District Cooling market was estimated at US$ 4.93 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ Million in the forecast period by 2025, at a 11.58% CAGR.

Industrialization and urbanization are growing rapidly and has increased demand for developed infrastructure. Increasing demand for glass outdoors in hotels, airports, commercial complexes, and others has increased indoor temperatures, driving development in the market for district cooling. District cooling systems are an energy-efficient and cost-effective way to stay cool.

Trends Influencing The Cooling Market Share

Increasing adoption of green technologies and strict regulatory standards to reduce emissions.

Shifting patterns towards energy-efficient conditioning optimization.

Region Wise District Cooling Market Analysis

It is expected that North America will dominate the market for district cooling in terms of market share, which Europe is expected to follow closely.

will dominate the market for district cooling in terms of market share, which is expected to follow closely. The Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a significant rate due to the presence of developing economies like India , combined with a substantial increase in industrial activity. In addition, the rapid development of infrastructure and the expansion of large-scale residential and commercial complexes, coupled with increased public awareness of environmental protection, are expected to boost the growth of the demand for district cooling over the forecast period.

2. GLOBAL DISTRICT HEATING MARKET 2025

The District Heating market was estimated at US$ 180,000 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 262,000 million by 2025, at a forecast-period CAGR of 4.8 percent.

District Heating is a centralized location driven heat distribution system through a network of insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements such as space heating and water heating.

The energy is often generated from a cogeneration plant that burns fossil fuels or biomass, but it also uses water-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps, central solar heating, and nuclear power. District heating plants can be more effective with better control of emissions than small boilers.

Trends Influencing The Global District Heating Market Share

Raising demand for energy along with steps to reduce carbon emission.

Flexibility in the source of heat generation and cost-effective.

3. GLOBAL DISTRICT COOLING PIPELINE NETWORK MARKET 2025

District Cooling Pipeline Network is a system which involves the production and distribution of chilled water to multiple buildings through a network of insulated underground pipelines.

In 2018, the global market for District Cooling Pipeline Network was US$ 900 million and is expected to reach US$ 1020 million by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2019 and 2025.

District Cooling Pipeline Network is a large-scale, centralized air-conditioning network that consolidates the chillers required in each building into a central plant supplying the centralized air-conditioning facility in a district of the customer building. A closed loop network of underground pipes will deliver the chilled water provided at the DCS plant to customer buildings.

4. GLOBAL DISTRICT HEATING PIPELINE NETWORK MARKET 2025

Growing government carbon emission initiatives along with high heating systems adoption drives growth in the demand for district heating network pipeline. Growing space heating demand coupled with penetration of renewable energy sources is expected to drive growth in the global market for district heating pipeline networks.

The global demand for District Heating Pipeline Network was US$ xx million in 2018 and is projected to rise at a CAGR xx% between 2019 and 2025 to US$ million by the end of 2025.

Region Wise Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market Analysis

Due to the growing emergence of green building in the world, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global district heating pipeline network market.

and are expected to dominate the global district heating pipeline network market. In addition, the existence of strict regulations is driving development in the demand for district heating pipeline networks.

5. GLOBAL DISTRICT COOLING ENERGY SYSTEM MARKET 2025

District cooling energy system is used to generate cooling effects within a particular district or area to be cooled by using chilled water in insulated pipes mounted within building walls.

The global market for District Cooling Energy System is expected to reach xx million US$ in 2018 by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of xx% in 2019-2025.

District cooling energy system can be used in residential, commercial and many other sectors to provide cooling in the district area or necessary space through the effect of low temperature from underground isolated pipes at that specific location.

Trends Influencing The District Cooling Energy System Market

Increased awareness among the people for non-polluting energy systems, which decreases the greenhouse effect by low CO2 emissions.

Region Wise District Cooling Energy System Market

North America and Asia Pacific also holds the region's large market share with increasing demand for cool air conditioning units over the district area or room to provide a cooling effect.

6. GLOBAL SMART METERS FOR DISTRICT HEATING SYSTEMS MARKET 2025

Globally, the "Smart Meters for District Heating Systems Market" is one of the emerging and rapidly growing industries. With the emergence of innovative systems and a growing end-client pattern, this worldwide market has grown at a higher pace.

The global District Heating Systems Smart Meters market in 2018 was xx million US$ and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This study studies the market size (value and volume) of Smart Meters for District Heating Systems by players, regions, product types and end industries, historical data for 2014-2018 and forecast data for 2019-2025; it also studies the global competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors and Porter's Five.

