Global District Heating Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

District Heating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$80.

5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$171.9 Billion by the year 2025, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800040/?utm_source=PRN

- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$12.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will reach a market size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADC Energy Systems L.L.C. (UAE); Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE) (UAE); Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool) (UAE); KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH (Austria); Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd (Singapore); Logstor A/S (Denmark); Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark); Shinryo Corporation (Japan); Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE) (UAE); Trimble Solutions Corporation - Tekla Corporation (Finland)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800040/?utm_source=PRN



DISTRICT HEATING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

District Heating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: District Heating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: District Heating Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: District Heating Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Boiler (Plant Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Boiler (Plant Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Boiler (Plant Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) World Market

by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 17: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 19: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US District Heating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States District Heating Market Estimates and

Projections in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: District Heating Market in the United States by Plant

Type: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States District Heating Market Share Breakdown

by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States District Heating Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: District Heating Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: District Heating Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian District Heating Historic Market Review by

Plant Type in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: District Heating Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian District Heating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: District Heating Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for District Heating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Plant Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: District Heating Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in $ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District

Heating in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese District Heating Market in $ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: District Heating Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese District Heating Market Growth Prospects in $

Million by Plant Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in China in

$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese District Heating Market by Plant Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for District Heating in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: District Heating Market Review in China in $ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European District Heating Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European District Heating Market Demand Scenario in $

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: District Heating Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European District Heating Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: District Heating Market in Europe in $ Million by

Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European District Heating Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: District Heating Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: District Heating Market in France by Plant Type:

Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French District Heating Historic Market Scenario in $

Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French District Heating Historic Market Review in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French District Heating Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: District Heating Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Plant Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German District Heating Historic Market Analysis in $

Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: District Heating Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German District Heating Market in Retrospect in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: District Heating Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian District Heating Market Growth Prospects in $

Million by Plant Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian District Heating Market by Plant Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for District Heating in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: District Heating Market Review in Italy in $ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for District Heating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Plant Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 74: District Heating Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Plant Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

District Heating in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom District Heating Market in $ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: District Heating Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe in $

Million by Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share

Breakdown by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe District Heating Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: District Heating Market in Asia-Pacific by Plant

Type: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market Review

in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World District Heating Historic Market Review

by Plant Type in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: District Heating Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World District Heating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: District Heating Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS L.L.C.

EMIRATES CENTRAL COOLING SYSTEM CORPORATION (EMPOWER)

EMIRATES DISTRICT COOLING LLC (EMICOOL)

KELAG ENERGIE & WäRME GMBH

KEPPEL DHCS PTE

LOGSTOR A/S

RAMBOLL GROUP A/S

SHINRYO CORPORATION

TABREED, NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC

TRIMBLE SOLUTIONS CORPORATION - TEKLA CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800040/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

