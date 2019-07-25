Global District Heating Industry
District Heating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$80.
5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$171.9 Billion by the year 2025, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$12.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will reach a market size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADC Energy Systems L.L.C. (UAE); Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE) (UAE); Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool) (UAE); KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH (Austria); Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd (Singapore); Logstor A/S (Denmark); Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark); Shinryo Corporation (Japan); Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE) (UAE); Trimble Solutions Corporation - Tekla Corporation (Finland)
DISTRICT HEATING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
District Heating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: District Heating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: District Heating Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: District Heating Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Boiler (Plant Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Boiler (Plant Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Boiler (Plant Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) World Market
by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in $ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 19: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US District Heating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States District Heating Market Estimates and
Projections in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: District Heating Market in the United States by Plant
Type: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States District Heating Market Share Breakdown
by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States District Heating Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: District Heating Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: District Heating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian District Heating Historic Market Review by
Plant Type in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: District Heating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian District Heating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: District Heating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for District Heating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Plant Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: District Heating Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in $ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District
Heating in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese District Heating Market in $ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: District Heating Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese District Heating Market Growth Prospects in $
Million by Plant Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in China in
$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese District Heating Market by Plant Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for District Heating in $ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: District Heating Market Review in China in $ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European District Heating Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European District Heating Market Demand Scenario in $
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: District Heating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European District Heating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: District Heating Market in Europe in $ Million by
Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European District Heating Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: District Heating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: District Heating Market in France by Plant Type:
Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French District Heating Historic Market Scenario in $
Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French District Heating Historic Market Review in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French District Heating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: District Heating Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Plant Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German District Heating Historic Market Analysis in $
Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: District Heating Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German District Heating Market in Retrospect in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: District Heating Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian District Heating Market Growth Prospects in $
Million by Plant Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian District Heating Market by Plant Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for District Heating in $ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: District Heating Market Review in Italy in $ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for District Heating: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Plant Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 74: District Heating Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Plant Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
District Heating in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom District Heating Market in $ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: District Heating Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe in $
Million by Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share
Breakdown by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe District Heating Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: District Heating Market in Asia-Pacific by Plant
Type: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market
Scenario in $ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market Review
in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World District Heating Historic Market Review
by Plant Type in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: District Heating Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World District Heating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: District Heating Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS L.L.C.
EMIRATES CENTRAL COOLING SYSTEM CORPORATION (EMPOWER)
EMIRATES DISTRICT COOLING LLC (EMICOOL)
KELAG ENERGIE & WäRME GMBH
KEPPEL DHCS PTE
LOGSTOR A/S
RAMBOLL GROUP A/S
SHINRYO CORPORATION
TABREED, NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC
TRIMBLE SOLUTIONS CORPORATION - TEKLA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
