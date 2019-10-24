Global District Heating Industry
Oct 24, 2019, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- District Heating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$74.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$170.2 Billion by the year 2025, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will reach a market size of US$12.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.; Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE); Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool); KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH; Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd; Logstor A/S; Ramboll Group A/S; Shinryo Corporation; Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE); Trimble Solutions Corporation - Tekla Corporation
