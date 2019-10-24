Global District Heating Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- District Heating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$74.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$170.2 Billion by the year 2025, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Combined Heat & Power (CHP) will reach a market size of US$12.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.; Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE); Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool); KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH; Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd; Logstor A/S; Ramboll Group A/S; Shinryo Corporation; Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE); Trimble Solutions Corporation - Tekla Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

District Heating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: District Heating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: District Heating Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: District Heating Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Boiler (Plant Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Boiler (Plant Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Boiler (Plant Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 17: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 19: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US District Heating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States District Heating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: District Heating Market in the United States by Plant

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States District Heating Market Share Breakdown

by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States District Heating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: District Heating Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: District Heating Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian District Heating Historic Market Review by

Plant Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: District Heating Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian District Heating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: District Heating Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for District Heating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: District Heating Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District

Heating in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese District Heating Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: District Heating Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese District Heating Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese District Heating Market by Plant Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for District Heating in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: District Heating Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European District Heating Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European District Heating Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: District Heating Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European District Heating Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: District Heating Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European District Heating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: District Heating Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: District Heating Market in France by Plant Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French District Heating Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French District Heating Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French District Heating Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: District Heating Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German District Heating Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: District Heating Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German District Heating Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: District Heating Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian District Heating Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian District Heating Market by Plant Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for District Heating in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: District Heating Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for District Heating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: District Heating Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

District Heating in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom District Heating Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: District Heating Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share

Breakdown by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe District Heating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: District Heating Market in Asia-Pacific by Plant

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Plant Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World District Heating Historic Market Review

by Plant Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: District Heating Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World District Heating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: District Heating Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS L.L.C.

EMIRATES CENTRAL COOLING SYSTEM CORPORATION (EMPOWER)

EMIRATES DISTRICT COOLING LLC (EMICOOL)

KELAG ENERGIE & WÄRME GMBH

KEPPEL DHCS PTE

LOGSTOR A/S

RAMBOLL GROUP A/S

SHINRYO CORPORATION

TABREED, NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC

TRIMBLE SOLUTIONS CORPORATION - TEKLA CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

