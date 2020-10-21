Global District Heating Industry
Global District Heating Market to Reach $236.9 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:25 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for District Heating estimated at US$175.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$236.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$168.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Other Plant Types Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Other Plant Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.
- Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE)
- Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)
- KELAG Energie & Warme GmbH
- Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd
- Logstor A/S
- Ramboll Group A/S
- Shinryo Corporation
- Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE)
- Trimble Solutions Corporation
Tekla Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
District Heating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: District Heating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: District Heating Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: District Heating Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Boiler (Plant Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Boiler (Plant Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Boiler (Plant Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US District Heating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States District Heating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: District Heating Market in the United States by Plant
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States District Heating Market Share Breakdown
by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States District Heating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: District Heating Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: District Heating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian District Heating Historic Market Review by
Plant Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: District Heating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian District Heating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: District Heating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for District Heating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: District Heating Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District
Heating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese District Heating Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: District Heating Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese District Heating Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese District Heating Market by Plant Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for District Heating in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: District Heating Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European District Heating Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European District Heating Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: District Heating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European District Heating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: District Heating Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European District Heating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: District Heating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: District Heating Market in France by Plant Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French District Heating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French District Heating Market Share Analysis by
Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French District Heating Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French District Heating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: District Heating Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German District Heating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: District Heating Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German District Heating Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: District Heating Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian District Heating Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian District Heating Market by Plant Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for District Heating in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: District Heating Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian District Heating Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for District Heating: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: District Heating Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
District Heating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom District Heating Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: District Heating Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share
Breakdown by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe District Heating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: District Heating Market in Asia-Pacific by Plant
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World District Heating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World District Heating Historic Market Review
by Plant Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: District Heating Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World District Heating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: District Heating Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World District Heating Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
