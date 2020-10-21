Global District Heating Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for District Heating estimated at US$175.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$236.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$168.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Other Plant Types Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Other Plant Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.

Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

KELAG Energie & Warme GmbH

Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd

Logstor A/S

Ramboll Group A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE)

Trimble Solutions Corporation

Tekla Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

District Heating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: District Heating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: District Heating Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: District Heating Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Combined Heat & Power (CHP) (Plant Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Boiler (Plant Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Boiler (Plant Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Boiler (Plant Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Plant Types (Plant Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US District Heating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States District Heating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: District Heating Market in the United States by Plant

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States District Heating Market Share Breakdown

by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States District Heating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: District Heating Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: District Heating Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian District Heating Historic Market Review by

Plant Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: District Heating Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian District Heating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: District Heating Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for District Heating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: District Heating Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District

Heating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese District Heating Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: District Heating Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese District Heating Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese District Heating Market by Plant Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for District Heating in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: District Heating Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European District Heating Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European District Heating Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: District Heating Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European District Heating Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: District Heating Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European District Heating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: District Heating Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: District Heating Market in France by Plant Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French District Heating Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French District Heating Market Share Analysis by

Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French District Heating Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French District Heating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: District Heating Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German District Heating Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: District Heating Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German District Heating Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: District Heating Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian District Heating Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Plant Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: District Heating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian District Heating Market by Plant Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for District Heating in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: District Heating Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian District Heating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for District Heating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plant Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: District Heating Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plant Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

District Heating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom District Heating Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: District Heating Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Plant Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share

Breakdown by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe District Heating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: District Heating Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: District Heating Market in Asia-Pacific by Plant

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Plant Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: District Heating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific District Heating Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World District Heating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plant Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World District Heating Historic Market Review

by Plant Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: District Heating Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Plant Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World District Heating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: District Heating Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World District Heating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

