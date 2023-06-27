Global District Heating Market Report 2023: Increasing Government Support to Establish District Heating Systems Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "District Heating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Heat Source, By Plant Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global district heating market size is expected to reach USD 286.87 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rapid increase in the heat source diversification mainly form fossil fuels to renewables, electricity, and others and integration of various large-scale heat pumps along with the extensive rise in transition from third generation to fourth generation district heating, are major factors projected to drive market growth in the near future.



Moreover, the growing prevalence of strict regulations aimed at improving the building energy efficiency with the use of sustainable technologies coupled with the growing focus on the upgradation and development related activities of energy and heating by key market players will further likely to boost the demand and growth significantly.



For instance, in March 2022, Ameresco Inc., a leading integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced that they have been selected as a partner in Bristol City Leap Project, a 20-year long concession to effectively decarbonize the city. In collaboration with Vatenfall heat UK, the company will work on many services including energy efficiency upgrades and long-term operation and maintenance.



Increasing need and demand for diminishing carbon emissions and exponential rise in the population globally, which led to the growing urbanization and growth in the demand for energy from various different end-use sectors along with the integration of machine learning to predict the heat loads from customer data and also operational data, has gained significant traction and creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



In the last few decades, various non-conventional energy sources including solar and wind have gained significant popularity and traction across both developed and developing countries, due to which heat supply from district heating is mainly produced in an environmentally sustainable manner, reduces the greenhouse gas emissions, and further impacting the product demand in a positive way globally. Additionally, by including electricity powered heat pumps, generating integration, and make balance between energy systems.

Companies Mentioned

Danfoss Group

Dall Energy

Helen

Alfa Level

FVB Energy Inc.

Vital Energi

Shinryo Corporation

NRG Energy

GE COWI

Fortum Corporation

Engie SA

Vattenfall AB

LOGSTOR Denmark Holding

NextGen Heating

Ramboll

KelvionDall Energy

District Heating Market Report Highlights

Renewable segment is expected to account for significant growth rate during the projected period due to the rapidly increasing upgradation and development activities form fossil fuels to sustainable resources

Combined heat and power segment accounted for over XX% of global market share in 2022, which is mainly drive by its numerous benefits including ease of operation and low consumption of fuel

Residential segment dominated the global market for district heating in 2021, on account of increasing penetration for space heating and water heating across various residential applications

Europe region held the largest market revenue share in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by increasing government regulations towards carbon emissions and high penetration for energy-efficient solutions in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global District Heating Market Insights

4.1. District Heating Market - Heat Source Snapshot

4.2. District Heating Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing implementation on research & development activities

4.2.1.2. Increasing government support to establish district heating systems

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High maintenance cost

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. District Heating Market Heat Source Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global District Heating Market, by Plant Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global District Heating Market, by Plant Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.3. Boiler

5.3.1. Global District Heating Market, by Boiler, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.4. Combines Heat and Power

5.4.1. Global District Heating Market, by Combines Heat and Power, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global District Heating Market, by Others, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



6. Global District Heating Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global District Heating Market, by Application, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Global District Heating Market, by Residential, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.4. Commercial

6.4.1. Global District Heating Market, by Commercial, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.5. Industrial

6.5.1. Global District Heating Market, by Industrial, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



7. Global District Heating Market, by Heat Source

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global District Heating Market, by Heat Source, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.3. Coal

7.3.1. Global District Heating Market, by Coal, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.4. Natural Gas

7.4.1. Global District Heating Market, by Natural Gas, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.5. Renewable

7.5.1. Global District Heating Market, by Renewable, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.6. Oil & Petroleum Products

7.6.1. Global District Heating Market, by Oil & Petroleum Products, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global District Heating Market, by Others, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



8. Global District Heating Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles



