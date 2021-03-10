Global Diuretics Drugs Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Recover in 2021 - Major Players - Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing, Pfizer, Glaxosmithkline and Roche

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diuretics Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diuretics drugs market is expected to decline from $0.9 billion in 2019 to $0.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.9%.

Diuretics Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global diuretics drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread. Currently there is less demand for genito-urinary drugs mainly as people are staying at home and are less likely to get exposed to factors that might cause genito-urinary infections, or other hormonal diseases caused by lifestyle changes or eating habits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 and reach $1.1 billion in 2023.



The diuretic drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC Market is the largest market for diuretic drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the GBD (Global Burden Disease) 2015 study, there were around 1.2 Million people in the world who died due to kidney failure in the year 2015, a 32% rise since 2005.



The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA's CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, WHO Guidelines. For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of FDA in the USA imposes several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210 and 211, with respect to application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.



A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system.



GlaxoSmithKline merged with Pfizer in the year 2018 for $12.7 Billion. The merger helped both the companies to deliver cash flows, stronger sales and earnings growth. The merger also helped both the companies to broaden their product portfolio. With the help of this merger, the flagship Diuretic drugs like Biduret and Biduret-L of GSK will take advantage of enhanced supply chain network of Pfizer, thus resulting in more sales of drugs. GlasxoSmithKline was established in the year 2000 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom. Pfizer was established in the year 1849 and is headquartered in New York, United States of America.



Major players in the market are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline and Roche.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Diuretic Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Diuretic Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Diuretic Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Diuretic Drugs Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Diuretic Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Osmotic Diuretics

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Loop Diuretics

Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics

Aldosterone Antagonists

4.2. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hypertension

Glaucoma

Heart Failure

Kidney Stones

4.3. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

4.4. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Intravenous

Oral

5. Diuretic Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Merck & Co.

Meda Manufacturing GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Roche

Aton Pharma Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC

Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Actavis Generics

Paddock Laboratories LLC.

Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Company

Lundbeck Inc

Oak Pharmaceuticals

Akron

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharms LTD

Aurobindo Pharma

IPCA Labs Ltd

Jubilant Cadista

Mylan

Prinston Inc

Sciegen Pharma

Unichem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7x5hg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

