Global Diuretics Market Value Expected To Reach $1.11 Billion By 2022

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diuretics market was valued at about $0.85 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow to $1.11 billion at an annual growth rate of 7% through 2022. The diuretic drugs market (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report) is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, and WHO Guidelines. For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of the FDA in the USA imposes several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210 and 211, with respect to application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively.

The manufacturers must comply with the European Medicines Agency's scientific guidelines on quality that should be maintained in the manufacturing, processing, packaging of the drugs and help manufacturers prepare marketing authorization applications. In addition, the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) guidelines lays down Good Manufacturing Practice (ICHQ7) guide which states that all the utilities like steam, gases, compressed air, heating, ventilation and air condition could impact the quality of the product (drug). Hence, proper monitoring and actions should be executed if limits are exceeded. It has also framed guidelines for Quality Risk Management (ICHQ9) that provides all the risk management methods and tools like FMEA (Failure Mode Effects Analysis), FMECA (Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis), FTA (Fault Tree Analysis), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critically Control Points) and others. Request a Sample of This Research Study @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2439&type=smp .

Diuretics Drugs Market Driver

Diuretic drugs help increase the flow of urine by reducing concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, and indapamide. The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the global diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly which increases the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food which is high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the GBD (Global Burden Disease) 2015 study, there were around 1.2 million people in the world who died due to kidney failure in the year 2015, a 32% rise since 2005.

Oral Nanoparticle Delivery Technology

A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology was developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase digesting capability, as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consists of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics (study of how organism affects drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability. For instance, Nanomerics, a pharmaceutical nanotechnology drug delivery company, is carrying out research and development in this technology by working on MET (Molecule Envelop Technology) Nanoparticles Oral Delivery. Also, in 2017, RUSNANO, a Russian biopharmaceutical company, made an investment of RUB 4.4 billion ($68.1 million) for the production of Nano biopharmaceutics.

Place a DIRECT PURCHASE Order of Entire 200 pages Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2439 .

Major players in the diuretic drugs market are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline, and Roche. Companies have been investing in merger and acquisition activity to strengthen and expand their businesses. GlaxoSmithKline merged with Pfizer in the year 2018 for $12.7 billion. The merger helped both the companies to deliver cash flows, stronger sales and earnings growth. The merger also helped both the companies to broaden their product portfolio. With the help of this merger, the flagship diuretic drugs such as Biduret and Biduret-L of GSK will take advantage of the enhanced supply chain network of Pfizer, thus resulting in more sales of drugs. GlasxoSmithKline was established in the year 2000 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom. Pfizer was established in the year 1849, and is headquartered in New York, USA.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs) - Global Forecast To 2022 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2019 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kidney-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Exciting Year-End Offers:

Avail The Business Research Company's discounted opportunities and strategies reports and get between 30-50% off your purchase!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/discounted-reports.aspx

The World's Most Comprehensive Database:

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model analyzes all the above data and more. It is the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. This market intelligence platform covers various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 56 geographies and 24 industries.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Nitin G

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company