Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Business Research Report 2023: How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes

01 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the External Partnerships segment is estimated at 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The concept of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) has gained significant attention in recent years, as companies recognize its importance in creating a more equitable and productive workplace. Diversity & Inclusion encompasses various aspects, including racial and ethnic diversity, linguistic diversity, and the inclusion of skilled labor from around the world.
Many corporations are prioritizing D&I efforts, with a percentage score reflecting their commitment to these principles in 2023. The evolving landscape of D&I is evident in the increasing number of leadership roles dedicated to diversity and inclusion, as well as the recognition that diverse workforces attract top talent and lead to increased profitability.
However, there are still challenges to overcome in successfully implementing D&I programs. Microaggressions, often overlooked, are a critical symptom of a non-inclusive work environment. To achieve their D&I goals, companies must implement best practices, prioritize inclusive leadership, provide manager training on bias awareness, and actively address D&I challenges.
Recognizing the economic benefits of a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment is crucial for companies seeking to thrive in the modern corporate landscape.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Current State of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Worldwide: A Review
- Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Trends for 2023 and Beyond
- How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes
- Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity
- Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female Employees as of the Year 2023
- Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO Roles in Fortune 500 Companies as of the Year 2023
- US Workforce Composition by Generation for Years 2023 & 2026
- Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces
- Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male: Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender & Race as of the Year 2023
- US Workforce Composition by Race and Ethnicity: 2023
- What is Racial Discrimination?
- Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws
- Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive
- Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color
- Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces
- Female Empowerment Improves as Evidenced by Increasing Share in Leadership Roles
- Women Representation in Leadership Roles by Industry: 2022
- Percentage Share of Women Hired into Leadership by Year: 2016-2022
- Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under Represented in Companies & Politics Worldwide
- Creating a More LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?
- Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group as of the Year 2023
- % of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination in the Workplace
- Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving Diversity in the Workplace
- Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation
- Technological Interventions Expedite D&I Initiatives
- Advanced Technology Covers Diverse Aspects of D&I Initiatives
- AI to Gain Strong Adoption to Facilitate DEI
- Using AI to Eliminate Biases
- Innovator Diversity Key for Sustainable Innovation - But Is the System There Yet?
- Variegated Teams for Fostering Innovation in Organizations
- Special Focus on DEI in the US TV & Film Industry
- Hollywood is Far from Adequately Representing Minority Groups
- Damaging Impact of "Gone With The Wind" On Hollywood Racism
- Black Representation In The U.S Film Industry: A Special Focus
- Overcoming Challenges. Here's How It Can Be Done
- Gender Disparity in Hollywood
- What Better Indication of Rampant Sexual Objectification of Women Than This! Salaries of Hollywood Stars by Age and Gender (In US$ 000s)
- Diverse Films Generate More Revenues! It's a Fact
- What are the Solutions to Encourage & Build Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Movie Industry?
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 152 Featured)
- Affirmity
- AllenComm
- Artesian Collaborative, LLC
- Atrixware, LLC
- Berkshire
- CABEM Technologies, LLC
- CTM Unlimited
- Deloitte
- DiversityResources.com Inc
- HR Works, Inc.
- Korn Ferry
- OutSolve
- PeopleScout - A TrueBlue Company
- PRISM International, Inc.
- PwC Advisory LLC
- Spectra Diversity LLC
- Trupp HR, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkn1ea
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article