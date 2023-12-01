Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Business Research Report 2023: How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the External Partnerships segment is estimated at 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The concept of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) has gained significant attention in recent years, as companies recognize its importance in creating a more equitable and productive workplace. Diversity & Inclusion encompasses various aspects, including racial and ethnic diversity, linguistic diversity, and the inclusion of skilled labor from around the world.

Many corporations are prioritizing D&I efforts, with a percentage score reflecting their commitment to these principles in 2023. The evolving landscape of D&I is evident in the increasing number of leadership roles dedicated to diversity and inclusion, as well as the recognition that diverse workforces attract top talent and lead to increased profitability.

However, there are still challenges to overcome in successfully implementing D&I programs. Microaggressions, often overlooked, are a critical symptom of a non-inclusive work environment. To achieve their D&I goals, companies must implement best practices, prioritize inclusive leadership, provide manager training on bias awareness, and actively address D&I challenges.

Recognizing the economic benefits of a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment is crucial for companies seeking to thrive in the modern corporate landscape.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Current State of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Worldwide: A Review

Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Trends for 2023 and Beyond

How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes

Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity

Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female Employees as of the Year 2023

Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO Roles in Fortune 500 Companies as of the Year 2023

US Workforce Composition by Generation for Years 2023 & 2026

Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces

Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male: Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender & Race as of the Year 2023

US Workforce Composition by Race and Ethnicity: 2023

What is Racial Discrimination?

Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws

Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive

Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color

Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces

Female Empowerment Improves as Evidenced by Increasing Share in Leadership Roles

Women Representation in Leadership Roles by Industry: 2022

Percentage Share of Women Hired into Leadership by Year: 2016-2022

Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under Represented in Companies & Politics Worldwide

Creating a More LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?

Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group as of the Year 2023

% of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination in the Workplace

Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving Diversity in the Workplace

Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation

Technological Interventions Expedite D&I Initiatives

Advanced Technology Covers Diverse Aspects of D&I Initiatives

AI to Gain Strong Adoption to Facilitate DEI

Using AI to Eliminate Biases

Innovator Diversity Key for Sustainable Innovation - But Is the System There Yet?

Variegated Teams for Fostering Innovation in Organizations

Special Focus on DEI in the US TV & Film Industry

Hollywood is Far from Adequately Representing Minority Groups

is Far from Adequately Representing Minority Groups Damaging Impact of "Gone With The Wind" On Hollywood Racism

Black Representation In The U.S Film Industry: A Special Focus

Overcoming Challenges. Here's How It Can Be Done

Gender Disparity in Hollywood

What Better Indication of Rampant Sexual Objectification of Women Than This! Salaries of Hollywood Stars by Age and Gender (In US$ 000s)

Diverse Films Generate More Revenues! It's a Fact

What are the Solutions to Encourage & Build Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Movie Industry?

