NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Diving Suit



Diving suits are water apparel used by water sports enthusiasts to keep themselves warm in underwater environments. They comprise wet suits and dry suits.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938149



Technavio's analysts forecast the global diving suit market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diving suit market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Diving Suit Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Diving Unlimited International

• Huish Outdoors

• La Jolla Group

• Patagonia

• Quiksilver



Market driver

• Product innovations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Uncertain climatic conditions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Launch of atmospheric diving suits

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938149



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-diving-suit-market-2018-2022-300650453.html