Global Divorce, Local Courtroom: AAML 2025 Underscores Rising Cross-Border Family Law Challenges

Feinberg & Waller Managing Partner Marshall W. Waller Shares Insights from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Annual Meeting

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families become increasingly mobile and financially interconnected across borders, divorce lawyers face an expanding range of international legal complexities. Marshall W. Waller, Managing Partner of Feinberg & Waller, APC, returned from the 2025 American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) Annual Meeting with urgent insights into the global evolution of family law—and how attorneys must adapt.

Learn how Feinberg & Waller supports clients in cross-border family law matters

feinbergwaller.com/family-law/international-child-abduction

divorce lawyers face an expanding range of international legal complexities Post this Feinberg & Waller Managing Partner Marshall W. Waller Shares Insights from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Annual Meeting

Spanning three days of advanced legal education in Chicago, the AAML conference brought together the nation's top family law attorneys to examine pressing topics such as international discovery, dual-jurisdiction custody disputes, and cross-border asset division. Waller attended a range of sessions spotlighting these global issues, many of which are now appearing in California courts with growing frequency.

Cross-Border Divorce Is No Longer Niche

"Today's family law cases are rarely confined to a single ZIP code," Waller explained. "Whether it's a spouse with offshore accounts, a parent relocating with dual citizenship, or a digital asset held under foreign jurisdiction, we're navigating a legal landscape without borders."

In "Navigating Global Currents: Your Case Involves Another Country – Now What?", panelists emphasized the importance of early strategic planning and local counsel partnerships when international elements are involved. Waller noted the cautionary advice about cost, complexity, and coordination, especially in matters such as:

Retrieving a child unlawfully taken across national lines





unlawfully taken across national lines Conducting discovery in jurisdictions with differing privacy or banking laws





in jurisdictions with differing privacy or banking laws Valuing global holdings including real estate, business assets, and crypto -based investments

Forensic & Financial Hurdles Across Jurisdictions

In "Legal and Forensic Approaches Across Jurisdictions," speakers delved deeper into the valuation and discovery challenges associated with international divorce litigation. Waller emphasized the need to distinguish between concepts such as enterprise goodwill and personal goodwill, which vary across countries and can have a dramatic impact on equitable distribution.

"One of the key takeaways," Waller said, "is that lawyers must advise clients early and clearly about the time, cost, and strategy required for international components—whether it's custody enforcement or financial forensics."

Looking Ahead: Cross-Border Insight, Local Execution

Waller's attendance reflects Feinberg & Waller's growing focus on cross-border divorce, dual-citizenship custody, and multi-jurisdictional estate planning. With offices in Southern California and experience handling international elements in high-asset cases, the firm remains committed to preparing clients for the next era of family law.

To learn more about Feinberg & Waller's global approach to family law, visit:

feinbergwaller.com/family-law/child-custody/interstate-international-child-custody

About Marshall Waller

A Certified Family Law Specialist and AAML Fellow, Marshall W. Waller is nationally recognized for his leadership, mentorship, and courtroom experience. He leads Feinberg & Waller's continued investment in education, ethics, and client-centered family law.

Meet Marshall Waller

www.feinbergwaller.com/meet-our-team/marshall-w-waller/

About Feinberg & Waller, APC

Feinberg & Waller is a premier California-based family law firm with a national and international reputation. The firm handles high-net-worth divorce, complex custody litigation, and cross-border family law disputes. Known for its precision, professionalism, and commitment to mentorship, Feinberg & Waller continues to set the standard for modern family law advocacy.

Locations: Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Westlake Village

Website: https://www.feinbergwaller.com

SOURCE Feinberg & Waller