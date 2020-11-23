Global DMC Partners' Seventh Annual Connection Virtually Addresses Industry Challenges and Opportunities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global DMC Partners, the leading global network of independently owned destination management companies (DMCs) and creative event experts, has successfully concluded its seventh annual, and first virtual, Connection event. This highly qualified group of nearly 400 attendees, including approximately 300 meeting planners, international and domestic DMCs, and the Global DMC Partners team convened online on November 9 and 10 to discuss current issues pertaining to the pandemic, identify ways for the industry to overcome challenges together as it rebounds, and experience unique virtual activities organized by GDP DMCs. The event was presented in partnership with Total Brand Experience (TBX), a virtual, hybrid, and live strategic event management and production agency.

Global DMC Partners President and CEO Catherine Chaulet kicked off the event with a keynote address that highlighted valuable insights from Global DMC Partners' most recent Meetings & Events Pulse Survey and the implications of the findings for MICE planners:

Over 90 percent reported that some or all of their 2020 events have been postponed to 2021.

Nearly three-quarters of planners are moving their face-to-face events to virtual or hybrid in 2021. While most respondents predict that their face-to-face events will resume in the first half of 2021, many are planning to include a virtual option with their live event, indicating that 2021 will be a hybrid year.

82 percent believe a vaccine is the most important factor in bringing back face-to-face events.

The conference agenda also included general sessions with a panel composed of industry leaders discussing the continued impact of the global pandemic on this trillion-dollar industry. Experts shared innovative strategies and ideas that MICE planners should consider as the industry continues to adapt and embrace more virtual and hybrid events as we head into 2021. Peer-to-peer breakout discussions provided a more intimate setting for meeting professionals to reconnect with one another and share best practices in today's COVID-19 world. Discussion topics included best practices for virtual events and for hybrid/in-person events, contracting with vendors, new cancellation/force majeure terms, event technology, and creating unique attendee experiences in a virtual world.

Unique to this year's conference were all-new virtual destination experiences presented by GDP's DMC partners. These interactive online activities brought a taste of the respective destinations into participants' homes while showcasing how DMCs are successfully pivoting for virtual and hybrid events. Planners also had the opportunity to visit live with over 60 global DMCs and sponsors in the Connection Exhibit Hub.

About Global DMC Partners:

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind virtual, hybrid and face-to-face programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.

