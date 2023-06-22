Global DNA Digital Data Storage Market Outlook 2023-2035: Rising Investment to Enhance Data Storage Capacity to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Digital Data Storage Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA digital data storage market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 64.4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2035. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 60,170.0 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 96.0 million in the year 2022.

Factors such as increasing applications of DNA data storage, followed by the rising investment to enhance data storage capacity are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the world's storage capacity is now unable to keep up with the demand for data storage.

A reliable, resource-efficient, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly data storage solution is provided by the DNA. According to International Data Corporation, the need for data storage will reach around 9 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025 which are also expected to boost the market growth.



The global DNA digital data storage market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by sequencing, application, deployment, and by region. By sequencing, the market is segmented into synthesis, ion semiconductor, chain termination, ligation, and nanopore sequencing.

By the end of 2035, the synthesis segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 36,130.0 million, up from a revenue of close to USD 55.0 million in the year 2022.

Growing demand from the research industry, and growing success in next-generation sequencing are the major factors that are anticipated to increase the growth of the segment in the market. Moreover, it is one of the most frequently utilized procedures that allows the scientists to sequence large amounts of data in parallel and with high sensitivity using this type of sequencing. Therefore, it is predicted to expand the segment's growth in the upcoming years.



The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 32,010.0 million by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 45.0 million.

The market's expansion can be largely attributed to rising consumer awareness of DNA data storage systems, expanding research and development into sophisticated next-generation IT technologies, government initiatives to support end-to-end DNA data storage systems, and the dominating presence of industry players in the area. In addition, the demand for new products and launches is further expected to expand the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the prominent industry leaders featured

Illumina Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

Catalog Technologies Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Iridia Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

