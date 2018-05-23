Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Markets, 2015-2018 & 2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics in US$ Million by the following Application Areas:

Infectious Diseases

Cancer Testing

Genetic Predisposition

Identity/Forensics

Others

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Molecular ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) bioMrieux ( France )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)

Luminex Corporation ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET DYNAMICS

What are DNA-Probes?

DNA-based Diagnostics

A Prelude

DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications

DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

The United States: Unraveling the Country's Edge in DNA-based Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics Market

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Decoding the Genetic Puzzle

Advantages of DNA-Probe Tests

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell

Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled

Roche's Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame

DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan

Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005

Market Opportunities



2. MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

World's Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA Probes Based Diagnostics

AIDS: A Global Epidemic

Facts & Figures

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

Reimbursements: Under the Umbrella

Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents

Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics

Improvements in Assay Capabilities

Information Handling & Processing: The Soft Side of Diagnostics

Integration: The Ultimate Challenge

DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis

Gene Banks

A Ray of Hope for the Future



3. DNA PROBES-BASED DIAGNOSTICS - A PRIMER

Diagnostic Gene Detection Products

Molecular Diagnostics: A Powerful Disease Detection Tool

DNA Probes-Based Products

Direct Detection of Target Sequence

Nucleic Acid Amplification

Gene Detection Using DNA Chips

Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing

The Dynamics of Key Enabling Technologies

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

Chemiluminescence

Gen-Probe Tigris

DNA Chips

Molecular Diagnostics

A Primer

Implications for Clinical Diagnostics

Need of the Hour

Impact of the Human Genome Project

Tailored Patient Management: An Epitomized Future of Molecular Diagnostics

Outlook



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Background

Gene Probe Technology

What is DNA?

DNA Probes

Miniaturization: A Revolutionary Method in DNA Analysis

Gene Chip Technology

DNA Chips

Chromosome Painting Probes

Diagnostic Applications Based on DNA Probes: An Overview

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Tract Infections

Diagnosis of Mycoplasma

DNA Probes to Detect Legionella Pneumophila

Detecting Tuberculosis through Rapid Diagnostic Tests

How the Technique Works

Limitations

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

HIV

HTLV-1 Testing

Hepatitis Testing

Chlamydia DNA Probes

Detection of Intestinal Parasites

Entamoeba Histolytica

Salmonella

Malaria Testing

Identity/Forensics

DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool

DNA-Based Forensic Diagnostics

Tracing Human Origins

Genetic Predisposition

Molecular HLA Testing

Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing

Cancer Testing

Cancer: A Deadly Disease Afflicting Millions

Slow Detoxifiers: Potential Cancer Candidates

Improving Cancer Surgery through Diagnostic Tests

Types of Cancer

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Breast Cancer

PCR Screening Technology for Breast Cancer

Eye Cancers

DNA Probes to Detect Retinoblastoma

Others

The Ames Test

Genetic Testing

Other Diagnostic Applications

Cystic Fibrosis

Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy

Huntington's Disease

Diabetes

Detection of Multidrug Resistance

Bacterial Resistance to Antibiotics



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix

Illumina Partners with Memorial Sloan Kettering

Cancer Genetics to Acquire BioServe Biotechnologies



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkgpfk/global_dna?w=5



