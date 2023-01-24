Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market Report 2022: Growing Research in Molecular Biology Analysis Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market is estimated to be USD 1.82 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Research in Molecular Biology Analysis

Use of Quality Control Tools under the Sample Preparation

Collaborative Initiatives to Identify Therapies for Difficult-to-Treat Illnesses

Restraints

High Cost Affiliated with DNA-RNA Sample Preparations

Opportunities

Adoption of Digital Technology Such as Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence

Emergence of Scientific Investigation in the Form of RNA Interference (RNAi)

Challenges

Uncertainty in RNA Samples Collection

Market Segmentations

The Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Kits, Reagents & Consumables, and Workstation.

By Application, the market is classified into Clinical Testing, Diagnostic Testing, and Research Application.

By End User, the market is classified into Academic & Research Institute, Contract Research Organization, Diagnostic Centers, Forensic Labs, and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market, By Type



7 Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market, By Application



8 Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market, By End User



9 Americas' DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market



10 Europe's DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market



11 Middle East and Africa's DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market



12 APAC's DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arcis Biotechnology, Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomeme, Inc.

Boster Biological Technology

Danaher Corp.

DiaSorin S.p.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Miroculus, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc

QIAGEN N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

