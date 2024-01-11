Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: High-Quality Nucleic Acid Extraction Gains Importance, APAC Market Set to Thrive with Innovative Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Furthermore, the market's value in 2022 was estimated at $2.26 billion, and it is anticipated to reach $4.79 billion by 2023, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during this period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for genomic analysis in research, clinical diagnostics, forensic applications, and the prevalence of diseases, alongside the adoption of new technologies. The market encompasses various technologies, reagents, instruments, and services designed to extract and isolate high-quality nucleic acid samples from biological specimens.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific market in 2022 with a share of 8.18%. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors, including increasing demand for molecular diagnostics, genomics research, and the rise in infectious diseases.

Several new and advanced sequencing techniques, such as whole genome sequence and single-cell sequencing, are being implemented to help enable researchers to utilize disease-specific DNA and RNA information to improvise therapeutic and diagnostic research in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, genomic applications, enabling personalized interventions, have expanded in the region to include targeted use of pharmaceuticals and nutritional genomics.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market is in a mature phase. Basic methods for DNA/RNA extraction have been in use for decades. However, recent years have witnessed improvements and innovations in extraction methods, particularly with the advent of next-generation sequencing and the growing demand for rapid testing, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. New technologies and devices that offer faster, more efficient, or more cost-effective extraction methods could rejuvenate the market, potentially pushing it back into a growth phase.

Industry Impacts

The DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market has played a fundamental role in the advancement of modern biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and research. One of its most significant impacts is evident in the field of medical diagnostics and personalized medicine. Efficient extraction and isolation of DNA/RNA have paved the way for the development of tests that can detect diseases at earlier stages.

This early detection often leads to more effective treatments and better prognoses for patients. Moreover, this technology has transformed the concept of treatment from detection only to include personalized treatment. Personalized medicine tailors treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, contributing to more effective outcomes with fewer side effects.

In addition, the research and development sector has benefited greatly from advancements in DNA/RNA extraction techniques. Many scientific studies rely on the ability to study genetic material accurately. Efficient and reliable extraction methods enable researchers to delve deeper into genetic studies, explore evolutionary patterns, and undertake projects like genome sequencing with greater precision. This precision and reliability accelerate discoveries, leading to a more profound understanding of genetics and its role in various domains, from evolution to disease propagation.

In essence, the DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market has not only supported but catalyzed numerous breakthroughs in both medicine and research. Its influence continues to grow as methods become more refined and accessible, promising even more revolutionary findings in the future.

Market Segmentation

Consumables are expected to dominate the global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market (by product). This is primarily due to their extensive use in almost all applications related to DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation. The increasing use of media, kits, and reagents is expected to drive significant growth in this segment.

The technology segment is based on different technologies of consumables and instruments. The technology segment also includes the market size and forecast of DNA and RNA-based products for each consumable's technologies. On the other hand, the instruments segment includes the market size and forecast of different throughputs, such as low, medium, and high, at each instrument technology segment.

In consumable-based technology, the silica-based segment holds the larger share in 2022. However, magnetic particle technology is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033.

In instrument-based technology, the magnetic bead-based segment holds the larger share in 2022; however, the automated spin column-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Based on application, the global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market was dominated by the PCR segment in FY2022. Nowadays, PCR is usually used in several laboratories around the world, as it amplifies DNA further, allowing the analysis of even very small amounts of nucleic acid. With growing technological advancements in molecular biology techniques, PCR has been utilized in several fields, including disease diagnosis, DNA profiling, precision medicine, and gene expression.

Among end users, research academics and institutions held the larger share of 46.74% in 2022. However, clinical diagnostic and forensic laboratories is expected to witness the highest growth of 7.29% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Genetic Tests Increasing Demand for DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer Cases

Increasing Use of Next-Generation Sequencing Platforms in Clinical Laboratories

Decreasing Cost of Genome Sequencing

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Availability of DNA/RNA Extraction and Isolation Kits in Underdeveloped Countries

High Cost of Investment in Automated Instruments

Market Opportunities

Development and Utilization of More Biobanks in Healthcare Segment

Technological Advancements in DNA/RNA Isolation and Extraction Processes

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategies and Developments

Product and Service Launches

Synergistic Activities

Acquisitions and Mergers

Approvals and Regulatory Accreditations

Market Share Analysis

Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)

Role in the Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market

Analyst Perspective

Company Profiles

Abnova Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Endress+Hauser AG (Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio -tek, Inc.

-tek, Inc. Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zymo Research

