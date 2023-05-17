Global DOAS Market Report 2023: Increasing Residential and Commercial Construction Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DOAS Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DOAS market is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2022 to $4.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The DOAS market is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Major players in the DOAS market are Johnson Controls International Plc., Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Greenheck Fan Corporation, Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corp., Addison HVAC LLC, Desert Aire LLC, DRI Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies Plc., Price Industries Limited, Munters Corp., and Captive-Aire Systems Inc.

A DOAS (dedicated outdoor air system) is an HVAC system that consists of two parallel systems such as one system specifically designed to deliver outdoor air ventilation, which manages the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and another system specifically designed to manage the loads produced by indoor or process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure. It is installed outside and is often used with other HVAC equipment.

The DOAS is available in capacities of less than 20 tons, 20-40 tons, 40-60 tons, and greater than 60 tons. 20 tons DOAS capacity can remove less than 240,000 BTU (British thermal units) per hour. It is implemented in new construction, and retrofit according to the requirement of heating, cooling, ventilation, and dehumidification by various commercial, residential, and industrial end users.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the DOAS market. Major companies operating in the DOAS market are focused on providing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the DOAS market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the DOAS market. The regions covered in the DOAS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the DOAS market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An increasing number of residential and commercial constructions is expected to boost the growth of the DOAS market going forward. Construction refers to building, modifying, repairing, remodeling, enhancing, or destroying infrastructure or facility. Residential and non-residential (including commercial, industrial, and others) infrastructure are part of the construction sector.

DOAS (dedicated outdoor air systems) are used in diverse types of buildings including industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional buildings where the selection of DOAS in each building is influenced by the environment, the age of the building, the owner's and project designer's personal preferences, the project budget, and the overall design of the buildings.

For instance, in October 2021, according to Oxford Economics, a US-based advisory firm's forecast, the global construction output in 2020 was 10.7 trillion and expected to grow by 42%, in terms of volume, to reach USD 15.2 trillion by 2030. USA, China, India, and Indonesia together account for 58.3% of global growth in construction.

Furthermore, in July 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency, investment in non-residential construction was up by 0.1% and residential building construction surged by 1.0%. Therefore, the increasing residential and commercial constructions are driving the growth of the DOAS market.

