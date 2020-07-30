Global Document Scanners Industry
Global Document Scanners Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027
Jul 30, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Document Scanners estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027. Flatbed Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Document Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $939.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR
The Document Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$939.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- BenQ Corporation
- Canon, Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Inotec GmbH
- NCR Corporation
- Nikon, Inc.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Ricoh Co., Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- SMART Technologies ULC
- Sony Corporation
- Unisys Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Document Scanner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Document Scanners Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Document Scanners Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Document Scanners Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Flatbed Scanners (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Flatbed Scanners (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Flatbed Scanners (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Document Scanners (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Document Scanners (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Other Document Scanners (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Document Scanner Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Document Scanners Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Document Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Document Scanners Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Document Scanners Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Document Scanners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Document Scanners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Document Scanners Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Document Scanners Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Document Scanner Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Document Scanners Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Document Scanners Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Document Scanners Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Document Scanners Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Document Scanners Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Document Scanners Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Document Scanners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Document Scanners Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Document Scanners Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Document Scanners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Document Scanners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Document Scanners Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Document Scanners Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Document Scanners Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Document Scanners Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Document Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Document Scanners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Document Scanners Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Document Scanners Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Document Scanners Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Document Scanners Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Document Scanners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Document Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Document Scanners Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Document Scanners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Document Scanners Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Document Scanners Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Document Scanners Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Document Scanners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Document Scanners Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Document Scanners Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Document Scanners Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Document Scanners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Document Scanners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Document Scanners Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Document Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Document Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Document Scanners Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Document Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Document Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Document Scanners Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Document Scanners Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Document Scanners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Document Scanners Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Document Scanners Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Document Scanners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Document Scanners Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Document Scanners Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Document Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Document Scanners Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Document Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Document Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Document Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Document Scanners Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 102
