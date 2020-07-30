Global Document Scanners Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Document Scanners estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027. Flatbed Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Document Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $939.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR



The Document Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$939.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa-Gevaert NV

BenQ Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Inotec GmbH

NCR Corporation

Nikon, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

SMART Technologies ULC

Sony Corporation

Unisys Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Document Scanner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Document Scanners Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Document Scanners Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Document Scanners Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Flatbed Scanners (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Flatbed Scanners (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Flatbed Scanners (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Document Scanners (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Document Scanners (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Other Document Scanners (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Document Scanner Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Document Scanners Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Document Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Document Scanners Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Document Scanners Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Document Scanners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 17: Document Scanners Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Document Scanners Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Document Scanners Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Document Scanner Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Document Scanners Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Document Scanners Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Document Scanners Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Document Scanners Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Document Scanners Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Document Scanners Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Document Scanners Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 32: German Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 33: German Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Document Scanners Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 35: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: Italian Document Scanners Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Document Scanners: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Document Scanners Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019

Table 39: United Kingdom Document Scanners Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Spanish Document Scanners Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Document Scanners Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Document Scanners Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: Russian Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Rest of Europe Document Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Document Scanners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Document Scanners Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Document Scanners Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Australian Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Indian Document Scanners Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 60: Document Scanners Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Document Scanners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 62: South Korean Document Scanners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: Document Scanners Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Document Scanners:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Document Scanners Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Document Scanners Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 68: Document Scanners Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019

Table 69: Latin American Document Scanners Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Latin American Document Scanners Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Latin American Document Scanners Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 74: Document Scanners Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Argentinean Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL

Table 76: Document Scanners Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Brazilian Document Scanners Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: Brazilian Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO

Table 79: Document Scanners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Mexican Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Mexican Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Document Scanners Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Document Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Document Scanners Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 86: Document Scanners Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 87: The Middle East Document Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: The Middle East Document Scanners Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: The Middle East Document Scanners Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 90: Document Scanners Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Document Scanners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027

Table 92: Document Scanners Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Document Scanners Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: Document Scanners Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Israeli Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Document Scanners Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Document Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Document Scanners Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Document Scanners Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Document Scanners Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: Document Scanners Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Document Scanners Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Document Scanners Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Document Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Document Scanners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Document Scanners Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Document Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 102

