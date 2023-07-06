Global Dog Food Market to Reach $101.38 Billion by 2030: Increased Awareness About Giving Dogs Quality and Nutrition Rich Food Bolsters Growth

06 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dog Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dog food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% to reach $101.38 billion by 2030 from $78.29 billion in 2023.
This report on global dog food market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global dog food market by segmenting the market based on food type, ingredients, pricing, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global dog food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased awareness about giving dogs quality and nutrition rich food.
- Increased involvement of non-governmental organizations in spreading awareness and building shelters for stray dogs.
- Increment in dog ownership rates.
Challenges
- Low concerns regarding pets in few developing countries.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd
- Del Monte food
- Diamond Pet Food
- Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Nestle Purina Pet Care
- Proctor & Gamble Co.
Market Segmentation
by Food type
- Dry
- Wet
- Dog Treats
by Ingredients
- Animal derived
- Plant derived
by Pricing
- Premium
- Mass
by Distribution channel
- Online
- Supermarkets
- Specialty stores
- Other
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
