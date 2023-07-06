Global Dog Food Market to Reach $101.38 Billion by 2030: Increased Awareness About Giving Dogs Quality and Nutrition Rich Food Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dog Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dog food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% to reach $101.38 billion by 2030 from $78.29 billion in 2023.

This report on global dog food market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dog food market by segmenting the market based on food type, ingredients, pricing, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global dog food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased awareness about giving dogs quality and nutrition rich food.

Increased involvement of non-governmental organizations in spreading awareness and building shelters for stray dogs.

Increment in dog ownership rates.

Challenges

Low concerns regarding pets in few developing countries.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd

Del Monte food

food Diamond Pet Food

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Nestle Purina Pet Care

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Market Segmentation

by Food type

Dry

Wet

Dog Treats

by Ingredients

Animal derived

Plant derived

by Pricing

Premium

Mass

by Distribution channel

Online

Supermarkets

Specialty stores

Other

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

