Global Dog Food Market to Reach $101.38 Billion by 2030: Increased Awareness About Giving Dogs Quality and Nutrition Rich Food Bolsters Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dog Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dog food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% to reach $101.38 billion by 2030 from $78.29 billion in 2023.

This report on global dog food market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dog food market by segmenting the market based on food type, ingredients, pricing, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global dog food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased awareness about giving dogs quality and nutrition rich food.
  • Increased involvement of non-governmental organizations in spreading awareness and building shelters for stray dogs.
  • Increment in dog ownership rates.

Challenges

  • Low concerns regarding pets in few developing countries.

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned 

  • Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd
  • Del Monte food
  • Diamond Pet Food
  • Hill's Pet Nutrition
  • Nestle Purina Pet Care
  • Proctor & Gamble Co.

Market Segmentation

by Food type

  • Dry
  • Wet
  • Dog Treats

by Ingredients

  • Animal derived
  • Plant derived

by Pricing

  • Premium
  • Mass

by Distribution channel

  • Online
  • Supermarkets
  • Specialty stores
  • Other

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4myht3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Strategic Business Report 2023: Offering Hygiene & Water Saving, Touch-Less Fixtures Emerge as Mega Trend

Diagnostic Imaging Global Market is Projected to Reach $41 Billion by 2030: Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.