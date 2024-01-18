Global Dog Vaccines Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 2,708.28 Million By 2032, at 5.7% CAGR: Research by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Dog Vaccine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vaccine Type, By Disease Type, By Route of Administration, By Duration of Immunity, By Component, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global dog vaccine market size & share is predicted to grow from USD 1,644.45 million in 2023 to USD 2,708.28 million in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

How Big is Dog Vaccines Market Size & Share?

A Quick Review

Vaccines assist arrange a dog's immune system to fortify itself from any takeover of disease generating organisms. Vaccines comprise antigens that impersonate disease-generating organisms in a dog's immune system but do not literally cause disease. The rapidly rising demand for dog vaccine market can be attributed to the reason of puppy and dog vaccines is to gently revive the immune system by possessing it identify the antigens existence. In this manner, if a dog becomes prone to the actual disease, its immune system will identify it and thus be arranged to battle it or, at the most, decrease its impact.

The dog vaccine market growth can be attributed to the escalating current of pet possession and the escalating circumstance of pet humanization. This trend highlights curing pets as inherent representatives of the family causing a larger concentration on their welfare and solace. As described by My Golden Retriever Puppies in August 2023, dogs and cats project out as the dearest and broadly embraced pets worldwide, with the US solely bragging roughly 89.7 million pet dogs.

Which are the Largest Dog Vaccine Players in the World?

Bioveta a.s

Hester Biosciences Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Bio Pharma

Heska Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac

Zendal Group

Elanco

Zoetis Services

Important Highlights from the Report

The reason for puppy and dog vaccines is to gently revive the immune system by possessing it to identify the antigen's existence, which will push the market exponentially.

The escalating current of pet possession and the growing circumstance of pet humanization are causing the market to grow.

The dog vaccine market segmentation is primarily based on vaccine type, disease type, duration of immunity, route of administration, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2023

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growing pet acquisition : One of the foremost propellers behind this evolution is the growing estimate of pet acquisition globally. The dog vaccine market size is expanding as more people acquire dogs, and there is a correlating escalation in demand for precautionary healthcare estimates involving vaccinations. Pet owners are becoming more conscious of the graveness of vaccines in defending the health and comfort of their furry partners, which is pushing the market ahead.

: One of the foremost propellers behind this evolution is the growing estimate of pet acquisition globally. The dog vaccine market size is expanding as more people acquire dogs, and there is a correlating escalation in demand for precautionary healthcare estimates involving vaccinations. Pet owners are becoming more conscious of the graveness of vaccines in defending the health and comfort of their furry partners, which is pushing the market ahead. Existence of contagious illnesses: The escalating pervasiveness of contagious illnesses amongst dogs has highlighted the prerequisite of vaccination as an important inhibitory approach. The dog vaccine market sales are soaring as illnesses such as parvovirus, distemper, and rabies create notable ultimatum to canine dwellers rendering vaccination an important facet of accountable pet possession. Veterinary experts and animal health bodies have been influential in advancing the noteworthiness of systematic vaccination additionally pushing market growth.

Trends and Opportunities

Vaccine advancements: The making of successful bivalent viral vector-dependent vaccines earmarking both rabies and canine distemper bears assurance for regulating both illnesses with solitary vaccine contenders, especially in advancing countries. Further, in the times to come, vaccine advancement endeavors should categorize the formation of a multivalent vaccine providing a wide gamut safeguarding fruitfulness circumscribing other representatives of the Lyssavirus. This perspective could be highly successful in attenuating this mortal illness. Additionally, a survey of rabies vaccines engaging small interfering RNA (siRNA) is an organic organizer, or the advancement of bi-specific antibody (BsAb) dependent cure for the rabies virus dispenses more encouraging alternatives in the remedial facets of rabies.

Segmental Analysis

Attenuated Live Segment Witnessed a Steep Surge

Based on the vaccine, the attenuated live segment witnessed a steep surge. The dog vaccine market demand is on the rise as this is basically because of the effectiveness of attenuated live vaccines in offering to safeguard against illnesses and contamination, providing endless resistance. Particularly vaccines for canine adenovirus-2 and parvoviruses involving canine adenovirus type 2 (CAV-2) penetrate into the grouping of attenuated live vaccines. Particularly, the CAV-2 vaccine plays an important part in defending against contagious hepatitis.

Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) Segment Dominated the Market

Based on disease, the canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC) segment dominated the market. The dog vaccine market trends include the existence of several productive proxies for the CIRDC, encouraging the continual advancement of contemporary vaccines. The intricate creation of CIRDC, including countless pathogens such as bacteria and viruses, demands varied vaccine expressions to tackle the scale of contagious agents causing respiratory illnesses in dogs.

Dog Vaccines Market: Reports Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,708.28 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 1,736.21 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.7% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Bioveta, Hester Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Brilliant Bio Pharma, Heska Corp., Merck, Virbac, Elanco, and Zoetis Services Segments Covered By Material, Product Type, By Straw Length, Diameter, Sales Channel, End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest dog vaccine market share due to escalating consciousness of prohibitive healthcare for pets and the escalating ratio of pet freehold are notable benefactors to market growth. A noteworthy instance is the combined endeavors of Merck, Petco Love, and an NGO, which culminated in the dispensation of 1 million unlimited pet vaccines by encompassing October 2022.

Asia Pacific: This region is forecast to grow at a speedy pace due to the expected advancement in income measures, altering demographics, and enhancements in the quality of life are confident to push market augmentation in this geographical domain. As declared by CNBC in October 2022, India is anticipated to observe a notable escalation of 4.6% in actual remuneration, while China is predicted to encounter a growth of 3.6%. This escalation in income standards is probable to restore escalated disbursement on pets.

Dog Vaccine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vaccine Type, By Disease Type, By Route of Administration, By Duration of Immunity, By Component, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected dog vaccine market value?

Ans : The current market value is USD 1,736.21 million , and the expected market value is USD 2,708.28 million .





: The current market value is , and the expected market value is . At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans : The CAGR at which the market is expected to grow is 5.7%.





: The CAGR at which the market is expected to grow is 5.7%. Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans : The factors driving the market growth are growing pet acquisition and the existence of contagious illnesses.





: The factors driving the market growth are growing pet acquisition and the existence of contagious illnesses. Which segment accounts for the largest dog vaccine market share?

Ans: The attenuated live segment accounts for the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the dog vaccine market report based on vaccine type, disease type, duration of immunity, and region:

Dog Vaccine, Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Modified/ Attenuated Live

Inactivated (Killed)

Others

Dog Vaccine, Disease Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Canine Distemper

Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC)

Canine Parvovirosis/ Parvovirus Disease

Canine Leptospirosis

Canine Lyme Disease

Infectious Canine Hepatitis

Canine Rabies

Others

Dog Vaccine, Duration of Immunity Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

1-Year

3-Year

Others

Dog Vaccine, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

