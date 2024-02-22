Global Dolomite Mining Industry Report 2024: : A $16.95 Billion Market by 2030 with Opportunities in Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Ceramics & Glass, and Iron & Steel Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dolomite Mining Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dolomite mining market is expected to reach an estimated $16.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global dolomite mining market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, agriculture, animal feed, ceramics & glass, and iron & steel markets.  The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction and infrastructure sector and expanding use in agriculture and rising demand from the glass and steel sectors.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dolomite mining companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Dolomite Mining Market Insights

  • Calcined dolomite is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for calcined dolomite in the construction sector.
  • Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment due to growing need for construction materials like cement and putty.
  • APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand from the construction and electronics sectors.

Features of the Global Dolomite Mining Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Dolomite mining market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Dolomite mining market size by mineral type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Dolomite mining market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different mineral type, application, and regions for the dolomite mining market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the dolomite mining market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Nittetsu Mining
  • JFE MINERAL
  • Essel Mining & Industries
  • calcinor
  • E. Dillon & Company
  • sibelco
  • RHI Magnesita
  • carmeuse
  • lhoist
  • imerys

