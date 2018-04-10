Global Domain Name System Tools Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About domain name system (DNS) tools



A DNS is a decentralized naming system for any resource connected to the Internet. It is primarily used to map the hostnames of an Internet resource into the Internet protocol (IP) addresses, for proper and efficient identification of these Internet resources. In addition, a DNS suite consists of a comprehensive set of services, including domain management, domain privacy and security, anti-phishing, anti-malware, DNS intelligence, and DNS lookup.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346233



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global domain name system (DNS) tools market to grow at a CAGR of 12.79% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global domain name system (DNS) tools market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from DNS tools (perpetual licensing, fixed, and subscription basis) that include standalone and integrated solutions, with existing enterprise systems. It includes revenue generated from licenses, maintenance, implementation, and subscriptions. Services such as consultation, installation, training, and maintenance are included in the report. Open-source DNS tools are excluded from the scope. The revenues generated from resellers and third-party service providers are excluded from the calculation of market size. The overall market is segmented on the basis of geography and product.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Domain Name System (DNS) Tools Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Akamai Technologies

• GoDaddy Operating

• Oracle



Market driver

• Enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Rising cyber-security threats

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Rise of intelligent DNS systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346233



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-domain-name-system-tools-market-2018-2022-300627492.html