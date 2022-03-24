Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 47714

Companies: 460 - Players covered include 1&1 IONOS Inc; 123 Reg, Ltd.; Afilias Limited; Domain.com, LLC.; Donuts, Inc.; GMO Internet, Inc.; GoDaddy, Inc.; Key-Systems GmbH; Melbourne IT Group; Minds + Machines Group Limited; Moniker Online Services, LLC.; Namecheap, Inc.; NeuStar, Inc.; Nominet UK; Register.com; Shopify, Inc.; Tucows, Inc.; Enom, Inc.; United Domains AG; VeriSign, Inc.; Web.com Group, Inc.; Wix.com, Inc.; Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Generic TLDs, Country Code TLDs)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Netherlands; Poland; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Domain Names Market to Reach 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026

A domain name is basically a web address or an e-mail address that enables users to navigate the Internet easily. Domain names are identification strings which are used in a number of application-specific addressing and naming purposes and networking contexts. Domain names comprise alphanumeric ASCII characters, including A-Z, 0-9 and a-z. The characters are not case sensitive. A domain name may contain a hyphen provided it is in the middle of digits or characters. The domain name system (DNS) successfully weathered the COVID-19 storm as users continued to register new domain names. Despite the outbreak, the DNS witnessed unabated activity related to registrations. Growth in the domain name market is supported by economic growth. The rise in number of new projects, and businesses generate demand for new domain names. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 431.8 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach 353.8 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Domain Names Registered in the U.S. Market is Estimated at 131.8 Million in 2022, While in China the Figure is Forecast to Reach 81.2 Million by 2026

The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 131.8 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 81.2 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

A peculiar trend observed during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is the increased penchant for premium domain names. Because of COVID-19, there has been a visible and hurried shift to a digital-first economy and massive growth in the internet user base across the world with some regions showing growth as high as 70% during the first three quarters compared to same period in 2019. For businesses in general and premium and lifestyle brands in particular, domain names always play a crucial role in the online identity and such notion has become even more evident and visible amid the ongoing crisis. A growing number of luxury brands are leaning towards premium domains with the objective to define their authority and expertise in their industry and generate productive leads from search rankings. Premium domain names are simple, crisp, and descriptive and provide an exact-match with brand operations. Due to their unique design, premium domain names represent one of the best methods to rank high in online search results, which becomes critical for business in the prevailing complex online search scenario. More

