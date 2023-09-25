Global Domain Names Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at 131.8 Million Domain Names Registered, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Domain Names - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Domain Names Market to Reach 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030

The global domain names market is experiencing remarkable growth, with an estimated 431.8 million domain names registered in 2022. This growth is expected to continue, reaching 745.5 million domain names registered by 2030, driven by a robust 7.1% CAGR during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

In today's digital age, the Domain Names Market plays a pivotal role in global business expansion, enabling companies to establish their online presence and tap into the vast potential of the digital economy. The number of registered domain names serves as a key indicator of economic growth and future online trends.

The market is divided into two segments: generic top-level domains (TLDs) and country code TLDs, both of which exhibit strong potential in terms of registration numbers. As businesses and individuals increasingly recognize the importance of domain names in the evolving internet landscape, the market continues to expand.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, generic TLDs are expected to achieve a 6.3% CAGR, reaching 431.6 million domain names registered by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the country code TLDs segment is estimated at an even higher 8.1% CAGR over the next 8 years.

This growth is not limited to specific geographic regions, as it spans across the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Notably, the U.S. domain names market is estimated at 131.8 million domain names registered in 2022.

Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach 129.4 million domain names registered by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, with growth forecasts of 2.5% and 5.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate 2% CAGR, showcasing the global significance of the domain names market in the digital era.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Marketers in Domain Industry Overhaul Digital Strategies to Help Businesses Navigate through COVID-19 Tide

Out of the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Era of Digital Presence is Born: Global Number of Websites (In Million): 2018-2020

Global IP Traffic (In Exabytes Per Month)

DNS Exhibits Resilience & Weathers COVID-19 Storm

Premium Domain Names Gain Traction During COVID-19

Domain Name Emerges as Dynamic Arena to Tap COVID-19 Opportunity

Spike in Fake Domain Names Hastens Strides to Prevent Scams & Fraudulent Activity

Domain Names - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Domain Names: A Prelude

Types of Domain Names

Country Code TLDs (ccTLD)

Generic TLDs (gTLD)

SLDs

A Brief History of Domain Names

Timeline for gTLD: Major Events from 2000 through 2015

Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry

ICANN

DNS

DNSSEC

Registry Services

Registrars

Top Registrars in April 2020 by Domain Count

by Domain Count Internationalized Domain Name

Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets

and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets Market Landscape

Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market ( October 2020 )

) Market Share of Generic Top-Level Domains in Global Market ( October 2020 )

) Market Share of Generic Top-Level Domains in Global Market ( October 2020 )

) Leading Country Code Top Level Domains (ccTLD) By Number Of Domains (in millions): October 2020 ,

, Distribution of nTLDs Based on Type (2019)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth

Global Economy

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rise in Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

Rise in Penetration of Smartphones

Mobile Sales as a Percentage Share of Retail e-commerce: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet

Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major DNS Industry Trends

Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms

Prominence of DNSSEC

DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs

Increasing Granularity

Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence

GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry

Increasing Consolidation of Service Models

Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends

& Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains

Innovations in Domain Selling

Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies

New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding

Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry

Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share

5G Domain Names on the Rollout

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 460 Featured)

Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company BlueCat Networks, Inc.

123-reg Ltd.

BrainPulse Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Akiniti Pty Limited

Dennemeyer S.A.

Constant Contact, Inc.

BigRock

DNS Made Easy

Corporation Service Company

CITYNET, LLC

Cossette

DNSPod

Aplus.Net

DomainHouse.Com, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0dkfl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets