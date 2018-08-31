Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market to Grow at 8.8% CAGR Through 2025 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Excessive consumption of alcohol and increase in obese population are the key reasons attributed to declining fertility rate, which in turn has fueled the growth of the global donor egg IVF services market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Donor Egg IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh and Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycles), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The study provides insights on the present scenario as well as the growth prospects of the global donor egg IVF services market for the forecast period, 2018-2025. It presents the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry by analyzing the current trends, market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and various marketing strategies adopted by the players. According to the report, the global donor egg IVF services market garnered $1.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Slump in fertility rate, surge in IVF success rate, developments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in the Asia-pacific region, are the key factors driving the growth of the global donor egg IVF services market. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and ongoing trend of delaying pregnancy have supplemented the growth of the market. However, factors such as complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness of IVF in underdeveloped regions have hampered the market growth. On the contrary, increase in medical tourism and surge in number of fertility clinics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Prominent donor egg IVF cycle types in the market

The global donor egg IVF services market report offers analysis of the major cycle types, including fresh donor egg IVF cycle and frozen donor egg IVF cycle. In 2017, the frozen donor egg IVF cycle segment contributed the highest revenue, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share and would continue to dominate the market throughout the study period, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Fertility clinics segment to manifest highest revenue by 2025

In 2017, fertility clinics segment accounted about 56% share of the total market. In addition, the fertility clinics segment is expected to continue its lead over the forecast period, registering the fastest CAGR of 9.3% through 2025. The report discusses other end users such as hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

Malaysia to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The report offers analysis the global market based on region, which include Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, and the rest of the world. Canada manifested the highest demand for donor egg IVF services in 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 14.9% during the study period. However, Malaysia would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.4% throughout 2025.

Key players of the market

The major market players in the global donor egg IVF services market include Virtus Health, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Fertility First, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Repromed, SAFE Fertility Center, Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital), Bangkok IVF Center, Damai Service Hospital, TMC Fertility Centre, KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Southend Fertility and IVF, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bloom Fertility Center, Cloudnine Fertility, Chennai Fertility Center, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai United Family Hospital, IVF NAMBA Clinic, Sanno Hospital, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., Raffles Medical Group, TRIO Fertility, The Montreal Fertility Center, Procrea Fertility, IVF Canada, Sims IVF, Merrion Fertility Clinic, Beacon CARE Fertility, Medfem Fertility Clinic, The Cape Fertility Clinic, and Aevitas Fertility Clinic.

