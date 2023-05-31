Global Door Closer and Exit Devices Market to be Worth $4.76 Billion by 2028, Increasing Demand for Pneumatic Door Closers to Impact Hydraulic Closers Market Share- Arizton

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the door closer and exit devices market will grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3818

Door Closer and Exit Devices Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Door Closer and Exit Devices Market

466 – Pages

190 - Tables

246 - Charts

The global door closer and exit device market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.72%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for door closers in new construction projects and the growing trend of renovating or replacing existing structures. Door closers and exit devices find extensive usage in residential and commercial sectors, including retail, hospitality, and recreational facilities, as well as institutions such as hospitals, educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices.

The primary drivers for the market's expansion are the desire to enhance space security and protect against various environmental factors. Door closers and exit devices effectively safeguard properties, ensuring controlled access and preventing unauthorized entry. Furthermore, these devices play a crucial role in enhancing safety measures by preventing the spread of fire and smoke and mitigating potential risks to occupants and assets.

As a result, the market for door closers and exit devices continues to grow steadily, owing to their multifunctional nature and ability to provide security and safety benefits. This increasing demand stems from various industries, including residential and commercial sectors, where protecting people and assets is paramount.

The global door closer and exit device market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, driven by the continuous need for security enhancement and the increasing importance placed on safety measures. This market offers lucrative opportunities for businesses operating in the industry, with the potential for sustained growth and expansion in the years to come.

Door Closer and Exit Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.76 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.61 BILLION CAGR (2022-2028) 4.72 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Door Closure, Exit Device, End-Users, Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Turkey



Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3818

APAC Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Region for the Door Closer Market

In a recent market analysis of the global door closer and exit device market, the door closer segment has emerged as the dominant force, accounting for a significant share of 67% in 2022. This segment's supremacy is particularly prominent in the North American region. The market is poised for further momentum as integrated door closers gain traction, offering lightweight and elegant solutions that cater to the growing demand for modern and sophisticated doors. Glass doors are expected to witness high adoption in corporate buildings and shopping malls, thereby boosting the demand for integrated door closers.

The availability of heavy-duty pneumatic door closers, known for their smooth operation, is expected to shift away from hydraulic door closers, thereby impacting the latter's market share. The door closer and exit devices by overhead operation segment, valued at $1.33 billion in 2022, experiencing a slower growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing door closet market, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth is primarily driven by the thriving economies of China and India, where rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are spurring the demand for advanced door-closing solutions.

The increasing adoption of door closers across various sectors, including commercial, residential, and institutional, underscores the significance of these devices in enhancing safety, security, and convenience. Door closers are vital in ensuring controlled access, protecting against the spread of fire and smoke, and offering convenience by automatically closing doors.

As the global door closer and exit device market continues to evolve, manufacturers and industry players are expected to focus on innovation, developing technologically advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of end-users. With the market witnessing strong growth potential, industry stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities and establish their foothold in this dynamic sector.

The door closer segment remains at the forefront of the global door closer and exit devices market, driving significant growth and dominating the North American region. The advent of integrated door closers and the increasing preference for lightweight and elegant door solutions, particularly in glass doors, are expected to propel the market forward. Additionally, the APAC region, led by China and India, is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market for door closers. With ongoing innovations and technological advancements, the door closer and exit device market presents ample prospects for industry players to thrive and meet the evolving demands of diverse customers across various sectors.

Consumer Spending and Home Improvement Trends: A Comparison between Millennials and Baby Boomers in the US

In the United States, consumer spending patterns vary between millennials and baby boomers regarding home improvement expenditures. Millennials typically allocate around $2,000 for such projects, whereas baby boomers are more willing to spend more. For instance, baby boomers are known to invest between $5,000 and $10,000 in home improvement endeavors, often choosing to make substantial cash payments. Conversely, millennials rely more on credit card payments for their expenses.

Among millennials, much of their spending is dedicated to replacing fenestration products, including kitchen fixtures, doors, and windows. Additionally, research suggests that women in the United States tend to prioritize expenditures related to home improvement. Both men and women frequently purchase building materials and renovation supplies from popular stores such as Lowe's, Home Depot, IKEA, Walmart, and Menards.

Considering the current level of investment in home renovation, it is anticipated that there will be increased opportunities for the penetration of door closer devices in the region. As homeowners actively seek to enhance and upgrade their living spaces, the demand for efficient door closer solutions is expected to rise accordingly.

These shifting consumer trends and spending patterns highlight the importance of understanding the preferences and behaviors of different demographic segments. By recognizing the unique requirements and preferences of millennials and baby boomers, businesses in the home improvement sector can tailor their products and marketing strategies to cater to these distinct customer groups effectively.

Hence, the US market exhibits varying spending habits between millennials and baby boomers regarding home improvement projects. The inclination of baby boomers to spend more, often in cash, and millennials' preference for credit card payments underscores the need for businesses to adapt their offerings accordingly. Furthermore, the increasing investment in home renovation presents a promising opportunity for the door closer device market to expand its presence in the region.

Key Insights

The growth in security concerns has fueled the market for door-related hardware. It includes prosperity and urbanization, increasing construction output with high demand for doors and related accessories, access control systems, and components.

Over the years, the industry has transformed from wooden mechanical locks to more sophisticated and digitalized access solutions, including some of the latest features, such as fingerprints, face recognition, and remote control.

The basic function of a door closer is to keep the door closed. However, modern doors offer more functions, such as holding the door open, opening the door automatically, and even responding to fire alarms.

The booming co-working trend in APAC led by China and other European countries can accelerate the demand for door closers and exit devices.

and other European countries can accelerate the demand for door closers and exit devices. India , China , Australia , South Korea , and Japan mainly drive APAC's market growth. Strong economic growth coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income has primarily supported the market growth in the region.

, , , , and mainly drive APAC's market growth. Strong economic growth coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income has primarily supported the market growth in the region. In Latin America , rising commodity prices, increased consumption, improved business confidence, and strong exports are primarily driving the region's overall growth.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/door-closer-market-size-analysis-report

Key Questioned Answered in the Report:

What will be the Door Closer and Exit Devices Market Size in 2028?

What is the growth rate of the Door Closer and Exit Devices market?

Who are the key players in the Door Closer and Exit Devices market?

Which region is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period?

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Global Door Closer and Exit Device Market: International Players Expanding Market Reach

Vendors with a strong international presence primarily dominate the global door closer and exit device market. These key players are poised to expand their global footprint in the upcoming years, focusing on fast-developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This expansion strategy aims to strengthen market share and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

To achieve their growth objectives, companies in the market have actively pursued strategies involving acquisitions and product portfolio enhancements. Notably, ASSA ABLOY, a prominent player in the industry, has demonstrated this approach since 1994 by completing over 200 acquisitions across multiple countries. These acquisitions have significantly bolstered the brand's market penetration and elevated its prominence in emerging markets.

By strategically acquiring and integrating businesses, international players aim to augment their product offerings and broaden their reach, fortifying their competitive position in the global market. This expansion drive aligns with the rising demand for door closer and exit devices worldwide, fueled by the need for enhanced security and safety measures across various industries and sectors.

The focus on expanding into fast-developing countries presents lucrative opportunities for international vendors to tap into growing markets and capture a larger customer base. By leveraging their established expertise and local market insights, these companies can effectively address customers' evolving demands and preferences in different regions.

Hence, the global door closer and exit device market is witnessing a strong presence of international players actively seeking to expand their global reach. Through strategic acquisitions and product portfolio enhancements, these vendors aim to increase their market share and establish themselves as key players in emerging markets. The continuous pursuit of growth opportunities underscores the dynamic nature of the market and the importance of a global perspective for businesses operating in this industry.

Prominent Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Dormakaba

GEZE Gmbh

ISEO

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U) GmbH

Hager Group

DOM

Lawrence Hardware

Dynasty Hardware

Wright Products

Dorence Industries

Tell Manufacturing

Cal-Royal Products

Godrej

Oubao Security Technology

Suzhaou Fuerda Industry Co. Ltd.

August Bremicker und Sohne KG (ABUS)

und Sohne KG (ABUS) Guangdong Archie Hardware

C.R. Laurance

Deltana Enterprises

Kason Industries

Rejuvenation

Prime-Line

Ryobi

Detex Corporation

Thase Enterprise

Securefast plc

Hangzhou Guardson Hardware

Fapim

Beacon Commercial Door & Lock

Tong Lung Metal-EZSET

Kaizon Hardware

Ozone

Kich Architectural Products

Brinks Commercial (Hampton Products International)

Zhejiang Dorrenhaus Hardware Industry

Sugatsune

I-TEK Metal Manufacturing

Hettich Holding

Market Segmentation

Products

Door Closer

Type



Mechanical





Electromechanical



Pressure



Hydraulic





Pneumatic



Operation



Overhead





Floor Spring





Integrated



Exit Device



Type





Rim







Vertical Rods







Mortise







Mullion





Design





Touch Bar







Crossbar







Integral

End-users

Commercial

Hospitality



Corporates



Healthcare



Government Facilities



Educational Institutes



Others

Residential

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



Netherlands

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Turkey

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

High Performance Doors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global high performance doors market to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2028.

Automatic Garage Door Operator Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global automatic garage door operator market to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2028.

Automotive Door Handles Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global automotive door handles market is expected to reach USD 7.98 billion by 2027.

Touchless Door Activation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global touchless door activation market to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET DEFINITION

6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW

6.3 MARKET SNAPSHOT

6.4 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

6.5 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

6.6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 KEY TRENDS IN MARKET

8.3 STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK

8.3.1 STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

8.3.2 STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES

8.4 OVERALL CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

8.5 GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO

8.6 RUSSIA-UKRAINE TRADE ISSUES

8.6.1 IMPACT OF RECESSION

8.7 RISK FACTORS

8.8 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.8.1 OVERVIEW

8.8.2 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS

8.8.3 MANUFACTURERS

8.8.4 DISTRIBUTORS

8.8.5 END-USERS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 FEATURE ENHANCEMENTS AND PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

9.2 BOOMING DEMAND IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

9.3 PREFERENCE FOR INTEGRATED DOOR CLOSERS

9.4 RISING AWARENESS OF SECURITY AND PRIVACY REQUIREMENTS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 GROWTH IN REAL ESTATE AND CONSTRUCTION OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 POLICIES SUPPORTING RESIDENTIAL BOOM

10.3 REVIVAL OF TRAVEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

10.4 INCREASE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION AND REMODELING PROJECTS IN RESIDENTIAL SECTOR

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 FLUCTUATING RAW MATERIAL PRICES

11.2 STRINGENT FRAMEWORKS AND REGULATIONS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 PRODUCT

12.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4 DOOR CLOSER

12.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4.2 PRESSURE TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4.4 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4.5 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5 EXIT DEVICE

12.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5.2 DESIGN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5.3 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5.4 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.6 END-USER

12.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.7 COMMERCIAL END-USER

12.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.8 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.8.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.8.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.8.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.8.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.8.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 DOOR CLOSER

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 EXIT DEVICE

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 DOOR CLOSER TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 MECHANICAL

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 ELECTROMECHANICAL

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 DOOR CLOSER PRESSURE TYPE

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 HYDRAULIC

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 PNEUMATIC

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DOOR CLOSER OPERATION TYPE

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 OVERHEAD

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 FLOOR SPRING

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 INTEGRATED

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 EXIT DEVICE TYPE

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3 RIM

17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.4 VERTICAL ROD

17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.5 MORTISE

17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.6 MULLION

17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18 EXIT DEVICE DESIGN

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3 TOUCH BAR

18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.4 CROSSBAR

18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.5 INTEGRAL

18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19 END-USER

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.3 COMMERCIAL

19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.4 RESIDENTIAL

19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20 COMMERCIAL END-USER

20.1 HOSPITALITY

20.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20.2 CORPORATE

20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20.3 HEALTHCARE

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20.4 GOVERNMENT FACILITIES

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20.5 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20.6 OTHERS

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

21 GEOGRAPHY

21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

21.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

22 NORTH AMERICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 PRODUCT

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 DOOR CLOSER

22.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4.2 PRESSURE TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4.4 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4.5 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 EXIT DEVICE

22.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.2 DESIGN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.3 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.4 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 END-USER

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 COMMERCIAL END-USER

22.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8 KEY COUNTRIES

22.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

22.9 US

22.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.9.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.10 CANADA

22.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.10.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 EUROPE

23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3 PRODUCT

23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4 DOOR CLOSER

23.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4.2 PRESSURE TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4.4 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4.5 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5 EXIT DEVICE

23.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.2 DESIGN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.3 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.4 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6 END-USER

23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7 COMMERCIAL END-USER

23.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.8 KEY COUNTRIES

23.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

23.9 GERMANY

23.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.9.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10 FRANCE

23.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.11 UK

23.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.11.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12 ITALY

23.12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.13 SPAIN

23.13.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.13.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.13.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14 POLAND

23.14.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.14.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.15 NETHERLANDS

23.15.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.15.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.15.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24 APAC

24.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3 PRODUCT

24.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4 DOOR CLOSER

24.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.2 PRESSURE TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.4 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.5 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5 EXIT DEVICE

24.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.2 DESIGN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.3 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.4 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6 END-USER

24.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7 COMMERCIAL END-USER

24.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.8 KEY COUNTRIES

24.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

24.9 CHINA

24.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.9.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10 AUSTRALIA

24.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.11 INDIA

24.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.11.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.12 JAPAN

24.12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.12.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.13 SOUTH KOREA

24.13.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.13.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.13.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

25.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

25.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.3 PRODUCT

25.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4 DOOR CLOSER

25.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4.2 PRESSURE TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4.4 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4.5 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.5 EXIT DEVICE

25.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.5.2 DESIGN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.5.3 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.5.4 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.6 END-USER

25.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.7 COMMERCIAL END-USER

25.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.8 KEY COUNTRIES

25.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

25.9 UAE

25.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

25.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.9.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10 SAUDI ARABIA

25.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

25.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.11 SOUTH AFRICA

25.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

25.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.11.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.12 TURKEY

25.12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

25.12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.12.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26 LATIN AMERICA

26.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

26.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.3 PRODUCT

26.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4 DOOR CLOSER

26.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4.2 PRESSURE TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4.4 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4.5 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5 EXIT DEVICE

26.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5.2 DESIGN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5.3 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5.4 COMMERCIAL END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6 END-USER

26.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7 COMMERCIAL END-USER

26.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8 KEY COUNTRIES

26.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

26.9 BRAZIL

26.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

26.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.9.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10 MEXICO

26.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

26.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.11 ARGENTINA

26.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

26.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.11.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

27.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

27.2 MARKET STRUCTURE & MAPPING OF COMPETITION

27.2.1 HERFINDAHL-HIRSCHMAN INDEX

28 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

28.1 ASSA ABLOY

28.2 ALLEGION

28.3 DORMAKABA

28.4 GEZE

28.5 ISEO

29 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

29.1 GRETSCH-UNITAS (G-U)

29.2 HAGER GROUP

29.3 DOM

29.4 LAWRENCE HARDWARE

29.5 DYNASTY HARDWARE

29.6 WRIGHT PRODUCTS

29.7 DORENCE INDUSTRIES

29.8 TELL MANUFACTURING

29.9 CAL-ROYAL PRODUCTS

29.10 GODREJ

29.11 OUBAO SECURITY TECHNOLOGY

29.12 SUZHOU FUERDA INDUSTRY

29.13 ABUS

29.14 GUANGDONG ARCHIE HARDWARE

29.15 C.R. LAURANCE

29.16 DELTANA ENTERPRISES

29.17 KASON INDUSTRIES

29.18 REJUVENATION

29.19 PRIME-LINE

29.20 RYOBI

29.21 DETEX CORPORATION

29.22 THASE ENTERPRISE

29.23 SECUREFAST

29.24 HANGZHOU GUARDSON HARDWARE

29.25 FAPIM

29.26 BEACON COMMERCIAL DOOR & LOCK

29.27 TONG LUNG METAL - EZSET (SPECTRUM BRANDS)

29.28 KAIZON HARDWARE

29.29 OZONE

29.30 KICH ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS

29.31 BRINKS COMMERCIAL (HAMPTON PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL)

29.32 ZHEJIANG DORRENHAUS HARDWARE INDUSTRY

29.32.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

29.32.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

29.33 SUGATSUNE

29.34 I-TEK METAL MANUFACTURING

29.35 HETTICH HOLDING

30 REPORT SUMMARY

30.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

30.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

31 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

32 APPENDIX

32.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089383/Door_Closer_and_Exit_Devices_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence