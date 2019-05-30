Global Door Closers Market 2019-2024 with ASSA ABLOY, Dormakaba, Allegion, Geze , & Gretsch-Unitas Leading the $3 Bn Market

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Door Closers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global door closers market is expected to reach around $3 billion, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2014.



The rising urban population and the growing residential and commercial sector have fueled the growth of the global door closers market. The rapidly improving infrastructure, coupled with economic development, rising share of corporate profits, improving lifestyle, and fast-growing construction output, especially in the North America, Europe, and APAC regions, is expected to increase revenue in coming years. Key players in the global door closers market are continuously upgrading their product lines to comply with changing regulations and consumer demands, thereby driving the global door closers market.



Growth in urbanization, increase in construction and renovation activities, and compliance to stringent government policies have driven the global door closers market. There is high demand for innovative door closers such as hydraulic doors, electromechanical doors from consumers. Vendors are focusing on implementing new technologies in their products. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global door closers market across geographies.



Global Door Closers Market: Dynamic



Major players in the market are investing in R&D activities to improvise their product portfolio. Top-notch manufacturers such as Allegion and ASSA ABLOY have introduced closers that meet the recently updated BS8300 standards for low opening forces, CE marking, and abide by fire regulations.



ASSA ABLOY introduced CAM-Motion technology, which combines an integrated damping devices with door closers, thereby allowing the door to close quietly, safely, and securely at a regulated speed. Also, the company launched Close-Motion technology, which enables the door to close silently.

Global Door Closers Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global door closers market by product type, pressure type, operations, end-users, and geography. The global door closers market by product types comprises mechanical and electromechanical. The mechanical segment is gaining popularity and is expected growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Backcheck, closing speed, closing delay, and latching action are the four main functions of mechanical doors.They ensure smooth passage of individuals and can effectively retain heat inside premises, thereby reducing dependency on air conditioners. North America accounted for the largest market for mechanical doors in 2018.



The global door closers market by pressure type is broadly classified into hydraulic and pneumatic segments. Although the hydraulic door closer market is dominating, the market for pneumatic door closer is expected to grow at a faster CAGR than hydraulic closers during the forecast period. The hydraulic segment captured more than half of the global door closers market in 2018. Hydraulic closers are an ideal choice in the commercial sector. They come with a controllable latch system, which is used as a security lock to close the door. Hydraulic closers generally use a special hydraulic fluid or a lightweight oil. Since the liquid cannot be compressed, it contains a powerful spring to protect against the powerful wind and allow smooth operations of heavy doors. They also provide a uniform closing speed, thereby preventing the bouncing of the door just before it latches. North America dominated the hydraulic door closers market with market share of 39% in 2018.



The global door closers market by operation types is classified into overhead, floor spring, and integrated. All these types can be installed on aluminum, wooden, or glass doors. They are versatile and offer high durability. The overhead door closers segment dominates the market due to the wide usage in the commercial sector. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Further, they are classified into three variants - regular arm, top jam, and parallel arm.



The global door closers market by end-user can be classified into commercial and residential. The commercial segment dominates the global door closers market due to the rise of modern commercial construction worldwide. The rapid growth in commercial real estate market has boosted the global door closers market. The US, Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore are a few major markets for commercial property construction.

Key Vendor Analysis



The global door closers market is highly competitive with the presence of several public and private companies. These vendors are competing on multiple parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and pricing. Rapid technological advancements are adversely impacting market vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations. The report profiles leading players in the market and provides a complete value chain analysis of the market.



Major Vendors:

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba

Allegion

Geze GMBH

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rising Construction of Commercial Real Estate

8.1.2 Growing Number of Residential Units

8.1.3 Growth of Travel & Tourism Industry

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

8.2.2 Implementation of Stringent Regulations

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Product Innovations Driving Adoption

8.3.2 Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

8.3.3 Rising Demand for Concealed Door Closers



9 Global Door Closer Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Mechanical

10.4 Electromechanical



11 By Pressure Type

11.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Hydraulic

11.4 Pneumatic



12 By Operation Type

12.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Overhead Door Closers

12.4 Floor Spring

12.5 Integrated Door Closers



13 By End Users

13.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Commercial

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 By Geography

13.3.3 Hospitality

13.3.4 Corporates

13.3.5 Healthcare

13.3.6 Government Facilities

13.3.7 Educational Institutes

13.3.8 Others

13.4 Residential

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 By Geography



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview



15 North America



16 European



17 APAC



18 Middle East And Africa



19 Latin America



20 Competitive Landscape



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Assa Abloy

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Major Product Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strengths

21.1.4 Key Strategies

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 DORMAKABA

21.3 Allegion

21.4 Geze gmbh

21.5 Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Hager Group

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Major Product Offerings

22.2 Dom

22.3 ISEO

22.4 Lawrence Hardware Inc

22.5 Dynasty Hardware

22.6 Wright Products

22.7 Dorence Industries

22.8 tell Manufacturing

22.9 Cal-Royal

22.10 Godrej

22.11 Oubao Security Technology

22.12 SUZHOU FUERDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

22.13 ABUS

22.14 Guangdong Archie Hardware

22.15 C.R. Laurance

22.16 Deltana enterprises Inc.

22.17 Kason Hardware Inc.

22.18 Rejunevation Inc

22.19 Prime-line

22.2 Ryobi



