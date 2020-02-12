Global Door Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Door Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$117.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$118.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood will reach a market size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$32.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allegion PLC; Andersen Corporation; Assa Abloy AB; Associated Materials, Inc.; Atrium Windows and Doors, Inc.; Dormakaba International Holding AG; Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.; Hormann (UK) Ltd.; Jeld-Wen, Inc.; Marvin Windows and Doors; Masco Corporation; Masonite International Corporation; Metaflex Doors India Pvt. Ltd.; MI Windows and Doors, Inc.; Pella Corporation; Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.; REHAU AG + Co; Turelemente Borne Handelsgesellschaft mbH; Vicaima Limited; Ykk Ap, Inc.



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Door Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Door Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Door Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Door Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Wood (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Wood (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Wood (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Metal (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Metal (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Metal (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Plastic (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Plastic (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Plastic (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Glass (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Glass (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Composite (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Composite (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Composite (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Swinging (Mechanism) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Swinging (Mechanism) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Swinging (Mechanism) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Sliding (Mechanism) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Sliding (Mechanism) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Sliding (Mechanism) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Mechanisms (Mechanism) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Mechanisms (Mechanism) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Mechanisms (Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Manual (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Manual (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Manual (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Access Control (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Access Control (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Access Control (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Automatic (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Automatic (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Automatic (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Non-Residential (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Non-Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Non-Residential (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Door Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: Door Systems Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Door Systems Market in the United States by

Mechanism: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Door Systems Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United States Door Systems Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Door Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Door Systems Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Door Systems Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Canadian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Door Systems Historic Market Review by

Mechanism in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Door Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Door Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Door Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Door Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Door Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 68: Door Systems Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million

by Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Door Systems Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Door Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Door Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Door Systems

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Door Systems Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Door Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Door

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Japanese Door Systems Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Door Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Door

Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 80: Door Systems Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Chinese Door Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Door Systems Market by Mechanism: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Chinese Door Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Door Systems Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Door Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Door Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Door Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 91: European Door Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Door Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Door Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Door Systems Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: European Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: Door Systems Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: European Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 98: Door Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Door Systems Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: European Door Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Door Systems Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: European Door Systems Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Door Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: European Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 106: Door Systems Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 107: French Door Systems Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: French Door Systems Market Share Shift by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Door Systems Market in France by Mechanism:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: French Door Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: French Door Systems Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Door Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: French Door Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Door Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 118: German Door Systems Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 119: Door Systems Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: German Door Systems Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Door Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: German Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: German Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Door Systems Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: German Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Door Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Door Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 130: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Door

Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 131: Door Systems Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Italian Door Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Door Systems Market by Mechanism: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Italian Door Systems Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Door Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Demand for Door Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Door Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 143: Door Systems Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Door Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Door Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Door

Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Door Systems Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Door Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: United Kingdom Door Systems Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Door Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 154: Spanish Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 155: Door Systems Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 156: Spanish Door Systems Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Spanish Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Door Systems Historic Market Review by

Mechanism in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Door Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Door Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Door Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spanish Door Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Door Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: Spanish Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 166: Door Systems Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 168: Russian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Russian Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Door Systems Market in Russia by Mechanism: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Door Systems Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Russian Door Systems Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Door Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 178: Door Systems Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 179: Rest of Europe Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 180: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 182: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Rest of Europe Door Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Door Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 191: Door Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Door Systems Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Door Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Mechanism:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Door Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 205: Australian Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Door Systems Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Australian Door Systems Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Door Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Australian Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Door Systems Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Door Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Door Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 217: Indian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Door Systems Market in India: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 219: Indian Door Systems Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Indian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Door Systems Historic Market Review by

Mechanism in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 222: Door Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Door Systems Market Analysis in India in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Door Systems Market in India: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Indian Door Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Door Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 228: Indian Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 229: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 231: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 234: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 240: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 242: Door Systems Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Door Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Door Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share

Analysis by Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Door Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: Door Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Door Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 252: Door Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Latin American Door Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 254: Door Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 255: Latin American Door Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Door Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 257: Door Systems Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Door Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Latin American Door Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Door Systems Market by Mechanism:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 263: Latin American Door Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 264: Door Systems Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: Latin American Demand for Door Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: Door Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 267: Latin American Door Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 268: Door Systems Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 269: Argentinean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 270: Door Systems Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Argentinean Door Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 272: Door Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Argentinean Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Argentinean Door Systems Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 275: Argentinean Door Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 276: Door Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 277: Argentinean Door Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 278: Door Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 279: Argentinean Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 280: Door Systems Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 281: Brazilian Door Systems Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 282: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Door Systems Market in Brazil by Mechanism:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 284: Brazilian Door Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017

Table 285: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Brazilian Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 287: Brazilian Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 288: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Door Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 290: Brazilian Door Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 291: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 292: Mexican Door Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

