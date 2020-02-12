Global Door Systems Industry
Feb 12, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Door Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$117.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$118.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood will reach a market size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$32.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allegion PLC; Andersen Corporation; Assa Abloy AB; Associated Materials, Inc.; Atrium Windows and Doors, Inc.; Dormakaba International Holding AG; Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.; Hormann (UK) Ltd.; Jeld-Wen, Inc.; Marvin Windows and Doors; Masco Corporation; Masonite International Corporation; Metaflex Doors India Pvt. Ltd.; MI Windows and Doors, Inc.; Pella Corporation; Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.; REHAU AG + Co; Turelemente Borne Handelsgesellschaft mbH; Vicaima Limited; Ykk Ap, Inc.
