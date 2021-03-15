Global Doors Market (2020 to 2025) - Increase in Spending on Customization of Doors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doors Market by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), Product Type (Interior, Exterior), Mode of Application (New Construction, Aftermarket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global doors market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2020 to USD 118.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025.

The growing construction industry and changing interior decor preferences of customers are driving the market for doors. However, high investment & installation costs of eco-friendly doors are expected to restrain this market. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of doors. The major challenge faced by players is fluctuating raw material prices and growing environmental concerns and implementation of standards indoor products.

In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material, during the forecast period

Wood is projected to be the largest material segment indoors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs.

Swinging doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The swinging doors segment is the fastest-growing mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors.

In terms of value, the Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period

Interior doors are the largest product type segment indoors market. These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors. They are not soundproof or weatherproof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drive the market for interior doors.

Residential doors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The residential segment is the fastest-growing product type in the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements. There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.

In terms of value, the new construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of application, during the forecast period

Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction. In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.

The APAC region leads the doors market in terms of value

APAC is the fastest-growing region for the doors market. The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Doors Market

4.2 Doors Market, by Material

4.3 Doors Market, by Product Type

4.4 Doors Market, by Application

4.5 Doors Market in APAC

4.6 Doors Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Changing Interior Decor Preferences of Customers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment & Installation Costs of Eco-Friendly Doors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Replacement Doors from the Renovations Sector

5.2.3.2 Increase in Spending on Customization of Doors

5.2.3.3 Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Growing Environmental Concerns and Implementation of Standards in Door Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Doors Market

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Methodology

5.5.2 Document Type

5.5.3 Patent Publication Trends

5.5.4 Insight

5.5.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.5.6 Top Patent Applicants

5.6 Average Price Analysis

5.7 Macroeconomic Overview

5.7.1 Development of Economy, Gdp (Purchasing Power Parity), 2015

5.7.2 Gdp & Contribution to the Construction Industry, by Country

6 Doors Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wood

6.2.1 Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Doors to Drive the Market

6.3 Glass

6.3.1 Increased Demand for Glass Doors in Office Spaces to Drive the Market

6.4 Metal

6.4.1 Increasing Security Concerns to Drive the Demand for Metal Doors

6.5 Plastic

6.5.1 Low Cost, Low Maintenance, and Convenience to Drive the Market for Plastic Doors

6.6 Composite

6.6.1 Increase in the Use of Composite Door for Gaining More Strength and Noise Reduction

7 Doors Market, by Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Swinging Doors

7.2.1 Demand for Swinging Doors in Residential Buildings to Drive the Market

7.3 Sliding Doors

7.3.1 Increased Demand for Sliding Doors in Residential Spaces to Drive the Market

7.4 Folding Doors

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Folding Doors in Residential, Restaurants, and Commercial Projects to Drive the Market

7.5 Overhead Doors

7.5.1 Increased Use of Overhead Doors for Garage and Automobile Parking to Drive the Demand

7.6 Others

8 Doors Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Interior Doors

8.2.1 Changing Lifestyles and Growing Expenditure on Residential Buildings to Drive the Market

8.3 Exterior Doors

8.3.1 Increased Demand for Technologically Advanced Doors to Drive the Market

9 Doors Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Residential

9.2.1 Hospitals

9.2.1.1 Demand for Strict Hygiene to Drive the Doors Market

9.2.2 Offices

9.2.2.1 Increased Security Concerns in Office Spaces to Drive the Demand

9.2.3 Hotels

9.2.3.1 Development in the Hotel Market Across the Globe to Advance Rapidly, Thus Driving the Demand for Doors in the Sector

9.2.4 Government Buildings

9.2.4.1 Increasing Security Concerns in Government Buildings to Drive the Demand for Security Doors

9.2.5 Educational Institution

9.2.5.1 Increasing Number of Educational Institutions to Drive the Demand

9.2.6 Retail

9.2.6.1 Retail is the Fastest-Growing Segment, Which Drives the Demand for Doors

9.2.7 Others

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Single-Family

9.3.1.1 Increase in Expenditure on High-Quality Exterior Doors for Better Security to Drive the Market

9.3.2 Multi-Family

9.3.2.1 Increase in Focus on Green Buildings to Drive the Market

10 Doors Market, by Mode of Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 New Construction

10.2.1 New Residential and Non-Residential Constructions to Drive the Market

10.3 Aftermarket

10.3.1 Increased Demand for Innovative or Customized Doors to Drive the Market

11 Doors Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Impact of COVID-19 on Doors Market

12.1 Shift in Institutional/Industrial Customers

12.1.1 Disruption in the Industrial/Commercial Sectors

12.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

12.1.2.1 Impact on the Construction of New Facilities

12.1.2.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

12.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

12.1.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers

12.1.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook

12.2 Shift in Residential Customer Segments

12.2.1 Disruption in the Construction Industry

12.2.2 Impact on Customer Spending Patterns

12.2.2.1 Changing Income Levels

12.2.2.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook/New Construction

12.3 Biggest Gainers, by Top Sectors

12.3.1 Heavy & Civil Engineering

12.4 Biggest Losers, by Top Sectors

12.4.1 Residential

12.4.2 Non-Residential

12.5 Biggest Gainers, by Top Construction Technologies

12.5.1 Prefabricated Technology

12.5.2 Automated Construction Technology

12.5.3 Computer Integrated/Smart Construction Techniques

12.6 Winning Strategies of Construction Companies to Gain Market Share

12.6.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Dec 2020)

12.6.2 Mid-Term Strategies (2021-2022)

12.6.3 Long-Term Strategies (2022 Onwards)

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Star

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.6.2 New Product Launches

13.6.3 Agreements & Partnerships

13.6.4 Investments & Expansions

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Assa Abloy

14.2 Dorma Kaba

14.3 Allegion plc

14.4 Masonite

14.5 Andersen Corporation

14.6 Simpson Door Company

14.7 Jeld-Wen, Inc.

14.8 Pgt

14.9 Fancy Doors & Mouldings

14.10 Cornerstone Building Brands

14.11 Other Companies

14.11.1 Arcat

14.11.2 Lacantina Doors

14.11.3 Boon Edam

14.11.4 Pella Corporation

14.11.5 The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co.

14.11.6 Atrium

14.11.7 Fenesta

14.11.8 Corinthian Doors

14.11.9 Hormann

14.11.10 Mi Windows and Doors, LLC

14.11.11 Novoferm GmbH

14.11.12 Marvin

14.11.13 Viwintech Window & Door Inc.

14.11.14 Therma-Tru Corp.

14.11.15 OCM Industrial Doors

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

