Global Downstream Processing Industry Report 2024: Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 - Strategies of Companies to Meet Rising Demand, Vaccine Production Leading the Way

The global downstream processing market is expected to reach an estimated $53.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global downstream processing market looks promising with opportunities in the biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations markets.

The major drivers for this market are growth of research and development spending in the biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and growing use of membrane filtration for sterilizing and the significance of concentration techniques for the manufacturing of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies downstream processing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Downstream Processing Market Insights

Vaccine production will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to advancements in downstream purification technology for the production of top-tier products.

Within this market, biopharmaceutical manufacturers will remain the largest segment due to rising need for biopharmaceuticals among the elderly demographic.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising governmental backing, the maturation of R&D infrastructure, and the increasing level of expertise and academic achievements.

Features of the Global Downstream Processing Market

Market Size Estimates: Downstream processing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Downstream processing market size by various segments, such as by technique, product, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Downstream processing market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technique, product, application, end use industry, and regions for the downstream processing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the downstream processing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

