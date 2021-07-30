Global Downstream Processing Market (2020 to 2030) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts
Jul 30, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Processing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global downstream processing market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global downstream processing market from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global downstream processing market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global downstream processing market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global downstream processing market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth pattern of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competition dynamics in the global downstream processing market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global downstream processing market. The next section of the report highlights the USPs, which include key industry events and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global downstream processing market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global downstream processing market. Key players operating in the global downstream processing market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for its distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global downstream processing market report.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What will be the sales revenue generated by downstream processing across all regions during the forecast period?
- What are the key trends in the global downstream processing market?
- What are major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global downstream processing market?
- Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which application segment will generate the maximum revenue by 2030 and which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Downstream Processing Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Definition
4.2. Market Indicators
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2030
4.5. Global Downstream Processing Market Outlook
5. Key Insights
5.1. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
5.2. Key Industry Events (Merger, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Approvals, etc.) List of Key Manufacturers & Distributors, by Each Region
6. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technique
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by Technique
6.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Technique, 2018-2030
6.3.1. Purification
6.3.2. Solid-liquid Separation
6.3.3. Clarification/Concentration
6.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technique
7. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by Product
7.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
7.3.1. Chromatography Columns & Resins
7.3.2. Filters
7.3.3. Membrane Absorbers
7.3.4. Single-use Products
7.3.5. Others
8. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by Application
8.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030
8.3.1. Monoclonal Antibody Production
8.3.2. Vaccine Production
8.3.3. Insulin Production
8.3.4. Immunoglobulin Production
8.3.5. Erythropoietin Production
8.3.6. Others
8.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
9. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by End-user
9.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030
9.3.1. Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
9.3.2. Contract Manufacturing Organizations
9.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
10. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Introduction
10.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Region
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Europe
10.3.3. Asia Pacific
10.3.4. Latin America
10.3.5. Middle East & Africa
10.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
11. North America Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Europe Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Asia Pacific Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Latin America Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Middle East & Africa Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
16.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
16.3. Company Profiles
16.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
16.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.1.2. Financial Overview
16.3.1.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.1.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.1.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.2. 3M Company
16.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.2.2. Financial Overview
16.3.2.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.2.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.2.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.3. Danaher Corporation
16.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.3.2. Financial Overview
16.3.3.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.3.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.3.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.4. Merck KGaA
16.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.4.2. Financial Overview
16.3.4.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.4.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.4.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.5. Lonza Group
16.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.5.2. Financial Overview
16.3.5.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.5.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.5.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.6. Eppendorf AG
16.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.6.2. Financial Overview
16.3.6.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.6.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.6.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.7. Sartorius AG
16.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.7.2. Financial Overview
16.3.7.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.7.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.7.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3.8. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
16.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.8.2. Financial Overview
16.3.8.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.8.4. Strategic Overview
16.3.8.5. SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc3whd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
