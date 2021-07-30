Global Downstream Processing Market (2020 to 2030) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Processing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global downstream processing market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global downstream processing market from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global downstream processing market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global downstream processing market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global downstream processing market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth pattern of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competition dynamics in the global downstream processing market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global downstream processing market. The next section of the report highlights the USPs, which include key industry events and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global downstream processing market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global downstream processing market. Key players operating in the global downstream processing market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for its distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global downstream processing market report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the sales revenue generated by downstream processing across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global downstream processing market?

What are major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global downstream processing market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which application segment will generate the maximum revenue by 2030 and which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Downstream Processing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Definition

4.2. Market Indicators

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2030

4.5. Global Downstream Processing Market Outlook



5. Key Insights

5.1. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

5.2. Key Industry Events (Merger, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Approvals, etc.) List of Key Manufacturers & Distributors, by Each Region



6. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technique

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by Technique

6.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Technique, 2018-2030

6.3.1. Purification

6.3.2. Solid-liquid Separation

6.3.3. Clarification/Concentration

6.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technique



7. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

7.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030

7.3.1. Chromatography Columns & Resins

7.3.2. Filters

7.3.3. Membrane Absorbers

7.3.4. Single-use Products

7.3.5. Others



8. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

8.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

8.3.1. Monoclonal Antibody Production

8.3.2. Vaccine Production

8.3.3. Insulin Production

8.3.4. Immunoglobulin Production

8.3.5. Erythropoietin Production

8.3.6. Others

8.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Share Analysis, by End-user

9.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

9.3.1. Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

9.3.2. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

9.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



10. Global Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Introduction

10.3. Global Downstream Processing Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Europe

10.3.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.4. Latin America

10.3.5. Middle East & Africa

10.4. Global Downstream Processing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

11. North America Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Latin America Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa Downstream Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

16.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

16.3. Company Profiles

16.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

16.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.1.2. Financial Overview

16.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.1.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.1.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.2. 3M Company

16.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.2.2. Financial Overview

16.3.2.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.2.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.2.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.3. Danaher Corporation

16.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.3.2. Financial Overview

16.3.3.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.3.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.3.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.4. Merck KGaA

16.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.4.2. Financial Overview

16.3.4.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.4.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.4.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.5. Lonza Group

16.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.5.2. Financial Overview

16.3.5.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.5.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.5.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.6. Eppendorf AG

16.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.6.2. Financial Overview

16.3.6.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.6.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.6.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.7. Sartorius AG

16.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.7.2. Financial Overview

16.3.7.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.7.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.7.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3.8. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

16.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.8.2. Financial Overview

16.3.8.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.8.5. SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc3whd

