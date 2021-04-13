Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global drag & drop app builder software market was valued at US$ 790.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,128.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The presence of developing economies such as India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Taiwan makes Asia a developing continent. Stable economies and technological advancements support a diversified range of industries and markets in the region. Asia is well known for technological innovations taking place in the countries mentioned above. Rapid developments, owing to technologies; initiatives from governments; and the digitalization of economies are among the factors propelling the region's overall economic growth and driving it from a developing to a developed phase. In addition, the region is characterized by vast industrialization, large population, rise in per capita GDP, and emerging economies.



Further, small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the IT sector are expected to drive the market, mainly due to growing affordability of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, small and medium-sized businesses are looking to save on running costs, as even untrained professionals can build applications cost-effectively with drag & drop app builder software.



Owing to decreasing prices of computer electronics and smartphones, coupled with growing penetration of broadband and wireless internet connection, the region is experiencing a digital revolution. Several industries, such as E-commerce, logistics, and media and entertainment, have witnessed exponential growth over the past 4-5 years. For instance, e-commerce players - such as Alibaba, Amazon, Flipkart, JD.com, and Meituan-Dianping - and many SMEs have been significantly benefited by penetration of the internet. Further, the strong emphasis on digitization by financial, retail, automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages industries across the region is anticipated to fuel the market. Additionally, increasing number of bloggers and SMEs in this region is expected to drive the drag & drop app builder software market in APAC.



Conventional players are deploying cutting-edge technologies and coming up with innovative ideas to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and to become successful in a long run. Moreover, the drag and drop app building platforms allow developers to create customized apps without coding requirements or with minimal hand coding, thereby helping them to accelerate the development of high-quality products, unlike the conventional life cycle of software development (SDLC). The rapid pace of digital transformation has enabled companies to meet consumer needs quickly.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global drag & drop app builder software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global drag & drop app builder software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Internet Penetration and use of UI for App Building

5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of IT Apps among SMEs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Dependency on Customization Options Provided by Software Vendors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Digital Transformation in IT Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Digitization

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Drag & Drop App Builder Software - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Overview

6.2 Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Cloud-based

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud-based: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Web-based

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Web-based: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Large Enterprises: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 SMEs

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 SMEs: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market

9.3 Europe: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market

9.4 APAC: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market

9.5 MEA: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market

9.6 SAM: Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Deltecs Infotech Pvt Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Salesforce.com, inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Thunkable, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 WaveMaker, Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Zoho Corporation

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Mobirise

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Appy Pie

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Bizness Apps

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 BuildFire

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Quixy

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4c1up?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

