Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Trenchless Drain Cleaning Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Analysis By Product, By Sales Channel, By Pipe Size, By End User, By Region Size , Trends and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drain cleaning equipment market value stood at US$1.68 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach US$2.51 billion by 2028.

The market for drain cleaning equipment, essential for unclogging and maintaining plumbing systems, is witnessing a significant rise. Growth drivers include substantial public and private investments in the development of robust and reliable public utilities, as well as the increasing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities. The surge in demand across both developed nations with established infrastructure and rapidly urbanizing areas fuels this expansion.

Sectoral Insights Reveal Key Market Trends

The comprehensive analysis break down the drain cleaning equipment market into several categories, providing detailed insights.

  • By Product: The largest segment – locating equipment – benefits from a proactive shift in maintenance strategies and increased environmental awareness.
  • By Sales Channel: Retail sales lead the way due to the immediate availability of products and personalized customer service, with distributors rapidly growing thanks to their wide reach.
  • By Pipe Size: The 4-8 inch segment commands the market, reflecting the needs of burgeoning commercial and residential construction activities.
  • By End User: Municipalities emerge as the primary end users, focusing on extensive urban sanitation initiatives.

Geographic Market Dynamics and Regional Growth

The North American market remains dominant, with Asia Pacific rapidly ascending the ranks owing to robust development activities.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Rise in Construction Activity and Infrastructure Projects
  • Increasing Popularity of Do-it-yourself (DIY) Tools
  • Rising Focus of Municipal Sector On Sanitation
  • Increasing Demand From Various End User Industries

Challenges

  • High Cost of Initial Investment
  • Market Instability

Market Trends

  • Increasing Integration of AI and ML Technologies
  • Rapidly Expanding Cleaning Service Industry
  • Ongoing Technological Advancements
  • Increasing Demand for Trenchless Drain Cleaning Solutions

Competitive Landscape:

The global drain cleaning equipment market is fragmented, with increasing number of large and medium sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue, and presence of a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base.

However, in developed economies, such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Japan, a selected number of market manufacturers dominate the global market with their strong brand recognition and competitive positioning, and so the market is dominated by a selected number of recognized and well-positioned market players that provide several market-related offerings.

The key players of the global drain cleaning equipment market are:

  • Emerson Electric
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Nilfisk Group
  • Goodway Technologies.
  • BrassCraft
  • Gorlitz Sewer & Drain
  • Electric Eel Manufacturing
  • Spartan Tool
  • Duracable Manufacturing Company
  • ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge
  • Water Cannon
  • Cam Spray

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Drain Cleaning Equipment: An Overview
2.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis
3.2 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Product Analysis
3.3 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Sales Channel Analysis
3.4 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Pipe Size Analysis
3.5 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.2 Europe Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.3 Asia Pacific Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.4 Rest of the World Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n34lxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Carboxy Therapy Market Report - Growing Incidence Of Skin Disorders and Hair Loss and Increased Demand for Anti-Aging Solutions Driving Market Growth

Global Carboxy Therapy Market Report - Growing Incidence Of Skin Disorders and Hair Loss and Increased Demand for Anti-Aging Solutions Driving Market Growth

The "Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Analysis and Trends by Type, Application, End User and Region and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to...
8th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, 7th-8th March 2024 (London, UK) - Pioneering Advances in Immuno-Oncology

8th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, 7th-8th March 2024 (London, UK) - Pioneering Advances in Immuno-Oncology

The "8th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Leading the Immunotherapy Revolution -...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.