Global Drama Association Launches at TikTok Headquarters in New York, Unveiling Landmark Short Drama Fund

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Drama Association (GDA) officially launched last week in a landmark ceremony held at the TikTok headquarters in New York City, marking a significant step towards advancing the short drama industry on a global scale. The event gathered over 100 esteemed international industry professionals, including actors, directors, producers, investors and influencers, to celebrate the association's founding.

Guided by the vision of "Making Short Drama the Language of Our Time," the GDA is dedicated to promoting innovation and global development in the short drama industry. The association brings together outstanding talents and institutions from film, television, technology, and cultural sectors to build an international platform for creation, collaboration, investment, and promotion.

A cornerstone of the GDA's mission is the unveiling of the Global Drama Fund, a key strategic initiative designed to empower the next generation of storytellers. The fund will provide emerging screenwriters, directors, and actors with crucial creative and financial support, professional mentorship, and international exposure opportunities, fostering professionalization and diversification from screenwriting to global distribution.

"The digital era demands new forms of storytelling, and short drama, especially AI-generated ones—is at the forefront of this cultural shift," said Donghui Zhuang, Chairman of the Global Drama Association. "The Global Drama Fund is our tangible commitment to nurturing the talent that will define this new language."

The GDA will actively encourage the integration of entertainment and business, exploring emerging formats such as AI-assisted storytelling, virtual production, and interactive short dramas to shape the future of the medium.

The Global Drama Association (GDA) is dedicated to promoting the innovation and global development of the short drama industry. By bringing together outstanding talents and institutions from film, television, technology, and cultural sectors, the Association strives to build an international platform for creation, collaboration, investment connections, and promotion. Guided by the hope of "Making everybody the star of vertical drama", GDA focuses on advancing the professionalization and diversification of short drama creation and actively encourages the integration of entertainment, business and social media to drive the industry forward. The GDA will also commit to protecting copyrights and promoting a healthy ecosystem of the vertical drama industry.

