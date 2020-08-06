Global Dravet Syndrome Industry Assessment 2017-2030: Epidemiology, Pipeline, Drugs, Competitive Intelligence Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Dravet Syndrome (DS) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drug-like Cannabidiol, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Dravet Syndrome market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Dravet Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Dravet Syndrome epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Dravet Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Incidence of Dravet Syndrome segments Dravet Syndrome epidemiology, Mutation positive cases, Mutation Cases by Types and Class, Seizures associated with Dravet Syndrome, Gender-specific cases and Age-specific cases of Dravet Syndrome. The report includes thorough analysis of all segmentations.



Mutation Positive Cases in Dravet Syndrome can be divided into two subtypes: by types (SCN1A mutation associated with DS and other rare mutations associated with DS) and by class (Missense, Nonsense, Frameshift, Splice site, Inframe Insertion/Deletion and Gross Rearrangements). In the US, the cases of mis-sence mutation in Dravet Syndrome were found to be 6,734 in 2017. Moreover, the cases of SCN1A mutation associated with DS were reported to be 13,175 in the country.



According to the publisher, the total incident population of Dravet Syndrome in seven major markets was 30,820 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030).



Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Dravet Syndrome cases.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Dravet Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of Dravet Syndrome pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Dravet Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The primary aim in managing patients with DS is to significantly reduce seizure frequency (particularly prolonged events) and limit antiepileptic drug toxicity First-line management typically involves either valproic acid or clobazam. Zogenix's ZX008, Ovid/Takeda's Soticlestat and PTC Therapeutics's Ataluren are the only therapies in pipeline.



Market Outlook



The Dravet Syndrome market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest Dravet Syndrome market size. Among EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest market size with USD 3.9 million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of DS with USD 1.9 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Dravet Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Dravet Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of DS market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies.



Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Dravet Syndrome key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Activities



The report covers the detailed information of Dravet Syndrome collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Dravet Syndrome emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Dravet Syndrome domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Dravet Syndrome Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, Dravet Syndrome market scenario is expected to alter across the 7MM due shift of focus from symptomatic treatment and maturation of the pipeline to include disease-modifying treatment.

In-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned



Biocodex

GW Pharmaceuticals

Zogenix

Ovid Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

