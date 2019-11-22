Global Dredging Equipment Markets and Technologies Report 2019
This study reviews key dredging technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes dredging technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories.
The global market for dredgers and dredging equipment touches many diverse applications, ranging from maintaining navigability along the world's economically critical waterways, to capital development and land reclamation, to environmental protection, and even mining. With so many diverse applications, the global dredging equipment market also benefits from and endures myriad market drivers and stressors. Making sense of the market as a whole and as a sum of its parts can be confounding. In addition, the majority of operating moderate and large-scale dredge equipment is quickly becoming antiquated. Analysts who follow the industry have been predicting a large-scale equipment upgrade, as global economies have improved over the last decade.
Such a change could lead to a significant boost in global dredge equipment markets. However, even though at least 62% of the global dredge vessel fleet is at least 30 years of age and overdue for update, capital expenditures have not yet materialized. Over the next five years, will we begin to see more significant investment in dredging equipment? Or, balking at conventional trends, will the industry refocus even more strongly on repairing, maintaining, upgrading, and repowering its exiting equipment?
From an applications perspective, much growth over the last decade has focused on capital dredging projects - those large-scale projects that include land reclamation. These projects have brought dredging into the news and the public eye, with high-profile outcomes.
However, well over half of the overall global market for dredgers and dredge equipment is utilized outside of this application segment. Other key applications, including energy/oil and gas, environmental remediation and restoration, aggregate extraction, mining, navigation and channel maintenance, recreational applications, and other applications are also helping to shape market development. Each of these applications is detailed in the full report, including full market values and splits by region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East) and select countries.
Furthermore, each application carries with it specific technology requirements. The full market report groups dredging technologies according to three main categories. These include mechanical dredgers, hydraulic dredgers, and other dredge technologies. The full market report includes additional breakdowns, including regional and select national level splits, according to the following technologies: bucket dredgers, grab dredgers, backhoe dredgers, suction dredgers, cutter suction dredgers, trailing suction hopper dredgers, water injection dredgers, and other dredgers.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for dredgers and dredging equipment; disclose realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- What is Dredging?
- What is a Dredger?
- Summary of Dredge Technologies and Applications Considered
- Dredges: A Brief History
- Dredge Technologies and Capacities
- Mechanical Dredges
- Hydraulic Dredges
- Applications
- Navigation and Navigation Channel Maintenance
- Capital Dredging and Land Reclamation
- Mining
- Aggregate Extraction
- Recreational Projects
- Environmental Remediation and Restoration
- Other Applications
- Regulatory Considerations
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Dredging Equipment, by Region
- Global Market for Dredging Equipment, by Technology
- Global Market for Dredging Equipment, by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Bucket Dredgers
- Global Market for Grab Dredgers
- Global Market for Backhoe Dredgers
- Global Market for Suction Dredgers
- Global Market for Cutter Suction Dredgers
- Global Market for Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers
- Global Market for Water Injection Dredgers
- Global Market for Other Dredgers
Chapter 6 Dredge Equipment Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Dredger Markets for Navigation and Navigation Channel Maintenance
- Global Dredger Markets for Capital Dredging and Land Reclamation
- Global Dredger Markets for Mining
- Global Dredger Markets for Aggregate Extraction
- Global Dredger Markets for Recreational Projects
- Global Dredger Markets for Environmental Remediation and Restoration
- Global Dredger Markets for Oil and Gas/Energy
- Global Dredger Markets for Other Applications
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Dredger Supply Chains: Vessel-Integrated Equipment
- Dredger Supply Chains: Stand-alone Equipment
- Industry Organizations
- Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends
- Urban Development
- Global Trade
- Coastal Protection
- Energy Sector Development
- Recreation
- Maritime Market Volatility
- Ship Lifetime and Replacement Versus Maintenance and Upgrade/Repowering
- Sustainability
- Emissions
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- American Marine & Machinery Co. Inc.
- Bell Dredging Pumps
- Boskalis Westminster
- Cccc Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd.
- Columbia Steel Casting Co.
- Custom Dredge Works Inc.
- Damen Shipyards Gorinchem
- Deme Nv
- Dragflow S.R.L.
- Draghe Lario Srl
- Dredge Yard
- Dsc Dredge Llc
- Dutch Dredging B.V.
- Ect Marine
- Eddy Pump
- Ellicott Dredges Llc
- Gulf Cobla
- Holland Marine Technologies
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.
- IMS Dredges
- Italdraghe
- Jan De Nul Group
- Jf Brennan Co.
- Mud Cat Dredgers
- National Marine Dredging Co.
- Neumann Contractors
- P.T. Boskalis International Indonesia
- Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.
- Pioneer Dredge
- Qingzhou Julong Environment Technology
- Qingzhou Kaixiang Ore Sand Machinery
- Qingzhou Keda Mining Machine Co. Ltd.
- Remu
- Rock Fall Co.
- Rohr-Idreco
- Royal Boskalis Westminster
- Royal Ihc
- Srs Crisafulli
- Supreme-Dsc
- Terramare Oy
- TOA Corp.
- Twinkle Co.
- Van Oord
- VMI Inc.
- Weedoo Greenboat Inc.
- Weifang Baite
- Zinkcon Marine Singapore Pte. Ltd.
