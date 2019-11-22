Global Dredging Equipment Markets and Technologies Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dredging Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews key dredging technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes dredging technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories.



The global market for dredgers and dredging equipment touches many diverse applications, ranging from maintaining navigability along the world's economically critical waterways, to capital development and land reclamation, to environmental protection, and even mining. With so many diverse applications, the global dredging equipment market also benefits from and endures myriad market drivers and stressors. Making sense of the market as a whole and as a sum of its parts can be confounding. In addition, the majority of operating moderate and large-scale dredge equipment is quickly becoming antiquated. Analysts who follow the industry have been predicting a large-scale equipment upgrade, as global economies have improved over the last decade.



Such a change could lead to a significant boost in global dredge equipment markets. However, even though at least 62% of the global dredge vessel fleet is at least 30 years of age and overdue for update, capital expenditures have not yet materialized. Over the next five years, will we begin to see more significant investment in dredging equipment? Or, balking at conventional trends, will the industry refocus even more strongly on repairing, maintaining, upgrading, and repowering its exiting equipment?



From an applications perspective, much growth over the last decade has focused on capital dredging projects - those large-scale projects that include land reclamation. These projects have brought dredging into the news and the public eye, with high-profile outcomes.



However, well over half of the overall global market for dredgers and dredge equipment is utilized outside of this application segment. Other key applications, including energy/oil and gas, environmental remediation and restoration, aggregate extraction, mining, navigation and channel maintenance, recreational applications, and other applications are also helping to shape market development. Each of these applications is detailed in the full report, including full market values and splits by region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East) and select countries.



Furthermore, each application carries with it specific technology requirements. The full market report groups dredging technologies according to three main categories. These include mechanical dredgers, hydraulic dredgers, and other dredge technologies. The full market report includes additional breakdowns, including regional and select national level splits, according to the following technologies: bucket dredgers, grab dredgers, backhoe dredgers, suction dredgers, cutter suction dredgers, trailing suction hopper dredgers, water injection dredgers, and other dredgers.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for dredgers and dredging equipment; disclose realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

What is Dredging?

What is a Dredger?

Summary of Dredge Technologies and Applications Considered

Dredges: A Brief History

Dredge Technologies and Capacities

Mechanical Dredges

Hydraulic Dredges

Applications

Navigation and Navigation Channel Maintenance

Capital Dredging and Land Reclamation

Mining

Aggregate Extraction

Recreational Projects

Environmental Remediation and Restoration

Other Applications

Regulatory Considerations

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Dredging Equipment, by Region

Global Market for Dredging Equipment, by Technology

Global Market for Dredging Equipment, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Bucket Dredgers

Global Market for Grab Dredgers

Global Market for Backhoe Dredgers

Global Market for Suction Dredgers

Global Market for Cutter Suction Dredgers

Global Market for Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers

Global Market for Water Injection Dredgers

Global Market for Other Dredgers

Chapter 6 Dredge Equipment Market Breakdown by Application

Global Dredger Markets for Navigation and Navigation Channel Maintenance

Global Dredger Markets for Capital Dredging and Land Reclamation

Global Dredger Markets for Mining

Global Dredger Markets for Aggregate Extraction

Global Dredger Markets for Recreational Projects

Global Dredger Markets for Environmental Remediation and Restoration

Global Dredger Markets for Oil and Gas/Energy

Global Dredger Markets for Other Applications

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Dredger Supply Chains: Vessel-Integrated Equipment

Dredger Supply Chains: Stand-alone Equipment

Industry Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends

Urban Development

Global Trade

Coastal Protection

Energy Sector Development

Recreation

Maritime Market Volatility

Ship Lifetime and Replacement Versus Maintenance and Upgrade/Repowering

Sustainability

Emissions

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



